



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has encountered a fresh complication in the TEJAS MK-1A program after a technical snag was discovered in the sixth GE F404-IN20 engine received in May 2026.





The issue was identified during routine quality checks conducted by HAL engineers, who immediately flagged the problem to GE Aerospace.





This setback is expected to further delay the delivery of fighter jets to the Indian Air Force, which has already been waiting for induction of the aircraft to bolster its depleted squadron strength.





HAL has formally requested urgent technical assistance from GE Aerospace. Experts from the US company are expected to arrive in India shortly to inspect the faulty engine and determine whether repairs can be carried out locally.





Should the defect prove irreparable in India, GE has indicated that a replacement engine will be dispatched. This development has added to the mounting pressure on HAL, which is already under scrutiny for delays in meeting contractual obligations.





The Defence Ministry has signalled that liquidated damages could be imposed on HAL under the terms of the contract due to repeated slippages in the delivery schedule. Officials have emphasised that the Indian Air Force’s operational requirements cannot be compromised, and accountability will be enforced.





HAL, as the nodal agency for the TEJAS MK-1A project, is working to incorporate modifications demanded by the Air Staff Qualitative Requirements while simultaneously managing production timelines.





The 2021 agreement between HAL and GE, valued at approximately ₹5,375 crore, stipulates the supply of 99 F404-IN20 engines.





HAL has continued parallel work on airframes and other systems despite the engine-related delays. The company remains hopeful that the seventh engine will arrive next month, which could help resume progress.





If the situation stabilises, HAL aims to deliver the first batch of TEJAS MK-1A aircraft by the end of 2026, though this target is now under question given the latest setback.





This incident underscores the challenges India faces in balancing its self-reliance goals in aerospace manufacturing with dependence on foreign suppliers for critical components.





HAL has reiterated its commitment to resolving the issue swiftly and is coordinating closely with GE Aerospace and the Defence Ministry to minimise disruption to the overall production timeline.





The company’s ability to overcome this hurdle will be crucial in sustaining confidence in the indigenous fighter program, which is central to India’s long-term defence modernisation plans.





Agencies







