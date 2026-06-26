



Astrobase Space Technologies has operationalised India’s largest industrial metal 3D printer at its Bangalore facility, marking a decisive leap in the country’s private space sector.





The massive system, transported in four trucks, is designed to manufacture multiple Full Flow Staged Combustion (FFSC) rocket engines annually, each capable of delivering 80 tonnes of thrust.





Astrobase Space, founded in 2024, has now established industrial-scale additive manufacturing capabilities that place it at the forefront of India’s emerging commercial space ecosystem.





The installation of this large-format metal 3D printer represents the company’s first such capability and underscores its ambition to vertically integrate rocket engine production.





The equipment is specifically tailored to produce the core components of its 800 kilonewton liquid oxygen–methane FFSC engine, a propulsion architecture regarded globally as one of the most efficient and technically challenging.





The FFSC cycle, often described as the “holy grail” of rocket propulsion, is operationally mastered by only a handful of companies worldwide. By adopting this architecture, Astrobase aims to bypass traditional manufacturing constraints and accelerate the development of reusable, high-performance propulsion systems.





The new printer consolidates complex geometries into fewer parts, reducing assembly challenges and ensuring higher reliability under extreme cryogenic conditions.





The company was co-founded by Neeraj Khandelwal, an IIT Bombay alumnus and co-founder of CoinDCX, alongside Devakumar Thammisetty, a former ISRO scientist with over 13 years of experience in cryogenic propulsion.





Thammisetty contributed to India’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle and the Gaganyaan human spaceflight program, lending technical credibility to Astrobase’s ambitious plans.





Khandelwal emphasised that building India’s first FFSC rocket engine required not only engineering breakthroughs but also the infrastructure to manufacture such complex systems at scale.





Astrobase has already achieved significant milestones. In September 2025, it successfully completed sub-scale hot-fire tests validating combustion stability, materials, and flow systems. Cold-flow testing of turbo-pumps has also been conducted, and regulatory clearance has been secured for constructing a private high-thrust LOX-LNG test facility in Andhra Pradesh.





Full-scale engine tests are scheduled for later in 2026, followed by a vertical take-off and landing prototype demonstration in 2027.





The company targets a maiden orbital launch in 2029 with its medium-lift, partially reusable launch vehicle designed for satellite deployments, constellation missions, and sovereign payloads.





The installation of India’s largest industrial metal 3D printer also positions Astrobase in direct competition with Agnikul Cosmos, which previously held the record with its large-format additive manufacturing facility in Chennai.





This rivalry reflects the rapid maturation of India’s New Space sector, where private firms are increasingly driving innovation in propulsion and manufacturing technologies.





Strategically, the new printer is expected to drastically shorten production cycles, enabling Astrobase to move from sub-scale validation to flight-ready hardware. Success in the upcoming full-scale engine tests will be the critical indicator of whether this investment translates into repeatable propulsion performance.





If achieved, Astrobase will not only strengthen India’s self-reliance in advanced space technologies but also establish itself as a global contender in reusable launch systems.





Agencies







