



Balu Forge Industries has achieved a major strategic milestone by securing a forward integration contract in the high-precision, large-calibre ammunition manufacturing sector. This development marks a significant expansion of the company’s defence manufacturing portfolio and strengthens its role in India’s self-reliance mission under Aatmanirbhar Bharat.





The contract involves an initial order to supply 30,000 units of 152mm artillery shells to a leading domestic energetics company. This order represents a substantial entry into the heavy ammunition domain, with production scheduled to commence in June.





The scale of the agreement is expected to grow rapidly, with projections indicating that volumes could exceed 1,00,000 shells as additional ammunition variants are introduced into the pipeline. This expansion will not only meet domestic requirements but also position the company to serve broader markets in the future.





The manufacturing will take place at Balu Forge’s state-of-the-art greenfield campus in Belgaum, Karnataka. The facility is equipped with a fully automated robotics forging line that has been indigenously designed and built, underscoring India’s growing capability in advanced defence manufacturing.





The integration of robotics ensures precision, efficiency, and consistency in production, while also reducing reliance on imported technologies. This achievement highlights the company’s engineering expertise and its ability to deliver turnkey solutions in critical defence technologies.





The agreement carries significant market implications. By leveraging its existing global NATO certifications, Balu Forge is able to align domestic production with international standards, thereby enhancing India’s credibility in the global defence ecosystem.





This dual advantage of indigenous capability and international compliance strengthens the country’s ammunition manufacturing base and supports the armed forces with reliable supply chains. It also creates opportunities for future exports, reinforcing India’s ambition to become a global hub for defence manufacturing.





This contract reflects the company’s strategic vision of forward integration, moving from its established expertise in precision engineering and metallurgy into the demanding domain of large-calibre ammunition. It validates the company’s investments in advanced infrastructure and research, while also contributing to India’s broader defence modernisation goals.





The development is a clear signal of progress towards sovereign capabilities in ammunition production, industrial growth in defence engineering, and enhanced preparedness for future challenges.





Agencies







