



Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner, Pawan Badhe, on Monday to lodge a formal protest following an incident at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi involving Jahed Ur Rahman, advisor to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.





The matter has quickly become a point of diplomatic sensitivity between the two neighbours, already navigating a complex phase in their bilateral relations.





According to reports, Jahed Ur Rahman was travelling to New Delhi to attend the 28th Meeting of the Committee of Senior Officials (CSO) of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA). Upon arrival, he was flagged during routine security checks after his name reportedly appeared on a watchlist.





This led to approximately two and a half hours of questioning by Indian authorities. Although he was eventually cleared to proceed, Rahman chose to return to Bangladesh on Monday rather than participate in the scheduled meetings. Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman described the incident as “unexpected and regrettable,” underscoring Dhaka’s displeasure.





The summons was issued to Deputy High Commissioner Pawan Badhe, who is currently serving as Acting High Commissioner. India’s newly appointed envoy to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, has not yet formally presented his credentials to the President of Bangladesh, leaving Badhe to handle the matter.





This timing has added to the delicacy of the situation, as the leadership transition at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka coincides with the incident.





The episode comes only days after Bangladesh’s Foreign Affairs Adviser, Humayun Kabir, stressed the importance of maintaining a constructive “working relationship” with India. He highlighted the realities of geography and the necessity of regional cooperation, noting that neighbours cannot be chosen but must coexist and collaborate. His remarks now stand in sharp contrast to the diplomatic friction caused by the airport incident.





Dinesh Trivedi, High Commissioner-designate, officially arrived in Bangladesh on 12 June via the Benapole land port, prepared to assume charge from outgoing High Commissioner Pranay Verma.





The incident involving Jahed Ur Rahman has therefore unfolded at a moment of transition, complicating the optics of India-Bangladesh relations.





Both countries have recently expressed a desire to deepen cooperation across strategic sectors, including trade, security, and regional connectivity. However, this unexpected standoff has drawn attention from observers who are closely monitoring the trajectory of ties between Dhaka and New Delhi. The incident is likely to be scrutinised in the context of broader regional diplomacy, particularly given the importance of the IORA meeting and Bangladesh’s active role within the association.





The matter highlights the fragility of bilateral relations at a time when both sides are attempting to strengthen engagement. While Indian authorities may view the incident as a procedural security measure, Bangladesh’s decision to summon the envoy reflects its determination to ensure respect for its senior officials and to safeguard the dignity of its representatives abroad.





The coming days will reveal whether this episode remains a temporary setback or evolves into a more significant diplomatic challenge.





ANI







