



Bangladesh is reportedly preparing to acquire 24 Chinese J-10CE fighter jets, a move that signals one of Dhaka’s most ambitious defence modernisation steps under its long-running Forces Goal 2030 program, according to a report by India Today.





The deal, expected to be signed during Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s visit to China and finalised by August, is valued at around $2.2 billion. Deliveries could begin in late 2026 or early 2027, with Beijing providing training, logistics, spares, and long-term sustainment support.





The J-10CE is the export variant of the Chengdu J-10C, a 4.5-generation multi-role fighter jet powered by the WS-10B turbofan engine. It can reach speeds of Mach 1.8 and is designed for air defence and maritime strike missions.





Its delta-wing and canard configuration, supported by digital fly-by-wire systems, gives it exceptional agility in dogfights and missile evasion. The aircraft can carry up to 5,600 kilograms of ordnance across 11 hardpoints, including bombs, precision-guided munitions, and advanced air-to-air missiles.





A key feature of the J-10CE is its advanced AESA radar, capable of tracking multiple targets while resisting jamming. It can also deploy the long-range PL-15 missile, enabling beyond-visual-range engagements.





For Bangladesh, which currently operates a modest fleet of around 40–44 aircraft, including ageing Chengdu F-7/J-7s and a handful of MiG-29s, the acquisition would represent a dramatic leap in capability.





Bangladesh’s pursuit of the J-10CE aligns with its need for versatile platforms that can perform multiple missions efficiently, given its limited defence budget. Each jet is expected to cost around $40 million, significantly cheaper than Western alternatives such as the Rafale or F-16, which can exceed $120 million per unit. This affordability makes the J-10CE an attractive option for Dhaka.





The deal also coincides with Bangladesh’s reported modernisation of a World War II-era airbase in Lalmonirhat, just 20 kilometres from the Indian border.





The base is being upgraded with hangars, repair facilities, and advanced radar systems. While Dhaka has denied claims that the base will host missile or drone systems targeting India, the timing of the modernisation alongside the fighter acquisition has raised eyebrows in New Delhi.





From India’s perspective, the induction of J-10CE fighters into the Bangladesh Air Force is unlikely to alter the immediate military balance. The Indian Air Force’s Eastern Air Command already maintains four squadrons in Assam and West Bengal, equipped with Su-30MKIs and Rafales, amounting to 60–70 modern combat aircraft. India’s superior numbers, advanced air defence systems, and robust command-and-control networks ensure a decisive edge.





However, the presence of J-10CE fighters on both sides of India’s borders — with Pakistan already operating 20 and ordering 16 more — could push New Delhi to accelerate its own fighter procurement plans. The deployment of advanced Chinese aircraft in both Pakistan and Bangladesh underscores Beijing’s growing military footprint around India.





Beyond the military balance, the acquisition deepens Bangladesh’s dependence on China. Operating the J-10CE requires continuous access to Chinese spare parts, technical expertise, software updates, and weapons systems. This reliance strengthens Beijing’s influence in Dhaka, adding a new layer to its strategic presence in India’s eastern neighbourhood.





Closer military ties between Bangladesh and China could also facilitate intelligence sharing and interoperability with Pakistan, which used the J-10CE during Operation Sindoor against Indian jets. This triangular dynamic may complicate India’s strategic calculus, even if the immediate threat remains manageable.





Bangladesh’s broader engagement with China extends beyond defence. Projects such as the Teesta River Barrage and infrastructure developments around Mongla highlight Dhaka’s multi-vector approach to cooperation with Beijing. The J-10CE deal, therefore, is not just about military modernisation but also about embedding China more deeply into Bangladesh’s economic and strategic landscape.





For India, the development reinforces the need to monitor China’s expanding influence in South Asia. While the balance of power remains in India’s favour, the growing presence of advanced Chinese platforms in neighbouring countries adds complexity to the regional security environment.





Agencies







