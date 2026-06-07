



Delegates from BRICS nations concluded the Second Culture Working Group Meeting in Varanasi with a spiritual visit to the revered Kashi Vishwanath Temple, immersing themselves in India’s cultural and civilizational heritage.





The meeting, held under India’s BRICS Chairship, focused on creative economy, heritage protection, and sustainable development, while showcasing India’s rich artistic traditions.





The Second BRICS Culture Working Group Meeting began in Varanasi on 4 June 2026, bringing together representatives from Brazil, China, Indonesia, Iran, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates in person, while delegates from Ethiopia, Egypt, and Russia joined virtually.





The inaugural session was chaired by Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal, who emphasised India’s commitment to advancing cultural cooperation under the BRICS 2026 theme, “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.”





The first panel discussion, moderated by Vivek Aggarwal, explored “Creative Economy and People-to-People Cooperation: Innovation, Partnerships and the Way Forward.” Delegates examined how the creative economy can drive inclusive development, foster social cohesion, expand cultural exchange, and enhance digital innovation.





The second panel, led by Dr Sachchidanand Joshi of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, addressed “Copyright and Ethical AI in the Creative Economy.” This session highlighted the importance of copyright protection, cultural attribution, and ethical use of Artificial Intelligence, while identifying opportunities for collaboration among BRICS nations in the creative sector.





Further deliberations included institutional strategies for cultural heritage protection and the return of cultural property. Moderated by Prof. Ramesh C. Gaur, the discussion enabled member states to share best practices on preservation, protection, and repatriation of cultural assets.





Delegates stressed the collective responsibility of safeguarding heritage, underlining its role in strengthening identity, protecting community rights, and fostering intercultural understanding.





Another session chaired by Arvind Kumar examined collaborative approaches for joint nominations under UNESCO’s World Heritage Convention, Intangible Cultural Heritage, and Memory of the World Program, aiming to enhance recognition and preservation of shared traditions.





The final session, led by Additional Secretary Amrita Sarabhai, examined the role of culture as an enabler of sustainable development. Delegates highlighted the links between culture, social inclusion, environmental sustainability, economic resilience, and community welfare, while exploring ways to integrate cultural dimensions into the global development agenda beyond 2030.





The proceedings concluded with a cultural program celebrating India’s diverse heritage. A musical ensemble presented traditions from different regions, followed by “Colours of India,” a vibrant showcase of classical and folk dance forms, offering delegates a glimpse into India’s artistic plurality.





The cultural immersion was capped by a visit to the sacred Jyotirlinga Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, where delegates experienced the spiritual ethos of Varanasi, one of the world’s oldest living cities.





This visit provided insights into India’s revered religious and historical landmarks, reinforcing the civilizational depth that underpins India’s cultural diplomacy.





The meeting reaffirmed BRICS nations’ commitment to deeper cultural cooperation, heritage protection, and stronger people-to-people ties. It also set the stage for upcoming cultural engagements, including the Third BRICS Culture Working Group Meeting and the BRICS Cultural Festival scheduled in Bhopal in August 2026, followed by the BRICS Theatre Festival in New Delhi in October.





ANI







