



Seventy‑three cadets of the 127th course graduated from the Army Cadet College (ACC) Wing on 6 June 2026, marking a significant milestone before they join the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in July for pre‑commissioning training.





The convocation at Chetwode Hall celebrated their academic achievements, military training, and the values that will guide them as future officers.





The ceremony was held at the historic Chetwode Hall of the IMA in Dehradun, attended by proud parents, instructors, and senior officers. The event embodied the spirit of service under the motto “Har Kaam Desh Ke Naam.”





The ACC, a feeder institution to the IMA, prepares selected soldiers from the ranks for commissioning into the Indian Army, blending rigorous academics with intensive military training to ensure holistic development.





Lieutenant General Nagendra Singh, AVSM, YSM, SM, Commandant of the IMA, conferred bachelor’s degrees from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, on the graduating cadets. Of the 73 graduates, 32 were from the Science stream and 41 from the Humanities stream.





These cadets will now proceed to the IMA in July 2026 for their pre‑commissioning training as officer cadets, a crucial step towards becoming commissioned officers.





In his convocation address, Lt Gen Singh congratulated the cadets on crossing a major milestone in their careers. He reminded them that character, self‑discipline, courage, motivation, positive attitude, and professional competence are the pillars of a successful Army officer. His words reinforced the ethos of the Indian Army, emphasising that leadership is built on integrity and resilience.





The ceremony also recognised outstanding cadets for their achievements. Wing Cadet Captain Naveen received the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gold Medal, Company Cadet Captain Avnish Kumar Mishra the Silver Medal, and Wing Cadet Quarter Master Harshraj the Bronze Medal. Commandant’s Silver Medals were awarded to Company Quarter Master Sergeant Amanpreet Singh for standing first in Service Subjects, Avnish Kumar Mishra for topping the Humanities stream, and Wing Cadet Captain Naveen for excelling in the Science stream.





The Nubra Company was awarded the Commandant’s Banner as the Champion Company, having excelled across sports, academics, training, and other competitions.





This recognition highlighted the collective spirit and teamwork that underpin military excellence. Such awards not only honour individual brilliance but also celebrate the cohesion and discipline of entire units.





Lt Gen Singh also commended Brigadier Peeyush Khurana, SM, Commander of the ACC Wing, and his team of instructors for their dedication in shaping the cadets. Their role in mentoring and guiding the young men was acknowledged as vital in preparing them for the challenges of commissioned service.





The ceremony concluded with cadets, parents, and faculty sharing a moment of pride and reflection on the transformative journey. For the cadets, this graduation marked the culmination of three years of demanding academic and military training, and the beginning of their path into commissioned service.





Their journey reflects the Indian Army’s commitment to nurturing leadership from within its ranks, ensuring that promising soldiers are groomed into capable officers.





Agencies







