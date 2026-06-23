



Canada is embarking on a transformative defence partnership with India, driven by a historic surge in military expenditure and a renewed phase of bilateral stability.





Canadian High Commissioner to India Chris Cooter has outlined a vision where Canada’s rapidly expanding defence budget, projected to reach 5% of GDP, will create unprecedented opportunities for collaboration with India’s defence and aerospace sectors.





Cooter described Canada’s defence spending trajectory as resembling a “hockey stick,” noting that the country has already surpassed the NATO-standard 2% GDP threshold and is now accelerating toward the ambitious 5% target.





With Canada ranked as the world’s ninth-largest economy, this commitment translates into approximately $500 billion in additional defence spending by 2035, a scale that opens vast avenues for industrial cooperation.





He acknowledged that while the current bilateral defence relationship remains relatively small, Canada’s advanced technology combined with India’s industrial manufacturing capacity offers a natural synergy. Canadian firms, particularly in aerospace and defence, are expected to benefit from India’s scale and market reach, while Indian companies stand to gain from Canada’s innovation and technological expertise.





To ensure this partnership moves from ambition to implementation, both nations are strengthening institutional frameworks. A key element is the General Security of Information Agreement (GSOIA), which provides a secure environment for handling sensitive information. This agreement signals to industry that joint ventures can be pursued with confidence, safeguarding collaborative efforts and data integrity.





The momentum is reinforced by political leadership. Following a joint commitment in March by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Mark Carney, both governments are finalising the schedule for a high-level defence dialogue involving departments and military officials. Industrial interest is also rising, as evidenced by the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries (CANSEC) conference, which witnessed a surge in participation and engagement.





Beyond defence hardware and industrial collaboration, the relationship is evolving into a reliable, process-driven partnership. This restored trust is being leveraged to tackle complex global security challenges. Cooter highlighted areas such as combating fentanyl precursors by disrupting the global supply chain of chemicals used in illicit production, and coordinating efforts to dismantle international scam centres that exploit citizens in both countries.





He emphasised that the bilateral security dialogue has matured to manage irritants more effectively while simultaneously expanding cooperation to regional and global issues. This marks a significant shift in the India-Canada relationship, moving beyond transactional exchanges to a comprehensive strategic partnership.





The developments underscore Canada’s intent to position India as a key partner in its defence modernisation drive, while India gains access to advanced technologies and collaborative frameworks that align with its own defence industrial ambitions. The trajectory of this partnership suggests that both nations are poised to play a more influential role in shaping regional and global security landscapes.





ANI







