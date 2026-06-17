



Canada, Thailand, Italy and the Philippines have all signalled strong intent to deepen space cooperation with India, focusing on commercial development, satellite applications, and advanced technologies.





The India Space Congress 2026 has become a pivotal platform for these nations to align with India’s growing space ecosystem, which is increasingly driven by private sector participation and international partnerships.





At the 5th edition of the India Space Congress 2026, Ed Jager, Minister (Commercial) at the High Commission of Canada in India, emphasised the opportunities for deeper India–Canada engagement in the commercial space sector.





He noted that India’s extraordinary launch capability and cost-effective mission design complement Canada’s expertise in robotics, Earth observation, and advanced space hardware manufacturing.





He stressed that both countries are seeking international partnerships that deliver tangible value rather than symbolic gestures, and India fits this profile as a large, ambitious, and technically sophisticated partner.





Phee Choosri, Deputy Executive Director at Thailand’s Geo-informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA), praised the Indian Space Research Organisation’s PSLV launcher for its high success rate and cost-effectiveness.





He called for stronger industry-led partnerships between India and Thailand to unlock new commercial opportunities, highlighting that satellites and space activities represent the future of business. This builds upon discussions held last year between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, which covered defence, security, science, technology, innovation, and space cooperation.





Dr Gay Jane Perez, Director General of the Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA), reinforced the momentum for regional cooperation by underlining opportunities for collaboration between India and the Philippines in satellite applications.





She emphasised that the transformative potential of space science and technology must be harnessed collectively to ensure outer space remains accessible and beneficial for present and future generations.





The Philippines expressed readiness to work with India and other international partners to address emerging challenges and seize new opportunities.





India’s collaboration with Italy was also highlighted under the India–Italy Joint Declaration. The Indian Space Research Organisation and the Italian Space Agency are deepening cooperation in heliophysics, Earth observation, and space exploration.





Dr Sergio Ledda, Scientific Attaché at the Italian Embassy, stated that the strength of India–Italy collaboration lies not only in technology but also in a shared vision for the future. He noted that the complementary nature of both countries’ companies creates opportunities for knowledge exchange, partnership building, and joint growth.





He stressed that safety, resilience, and sustainability must remain the guiding pillars of international cooperation and innovation in space.





The Congress also examined how artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, geospatial intelligence, Earth observation, and next-generation computing are transforming the space sector. Dr Shailesh Nayak, Director of NIAS and former Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, observed that the future value of the space economy will depend on converting vast streams of space-derived data into actionable intelligence.





He explained that multi-dimensional data across space, time, and spectral domains, when combined with socio-economic, health, security, and environmental information, can support applications ranging from local to global scales. He emphasised that AI-driven algorithms will play a critical role in advancing Sustainable Development Goal indicators.





The India Space Congress 2026, themed “Reimagining Space. Reinventing Collaboration. Realising the Next Era of Space,” has brought together over 700 delegates from 25 countries, including policymakers, industry leaders, researchers, and investors.





It has underscored India’s emergence as a central hub for global space collaboration, with more than 300 private space start-ups and expanding international alliances shaping the country’s defining decade in space.





Agencies







