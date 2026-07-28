



Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri began his official visit to China with a meeting with Sun Haiyan, Vice Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.





The discussions centred on deepening the implementation of the guidance provided by the leaders of both countries to strengthen bilateral relations.





The Indian Embassy in China stated that the talks reviewed efforts to advance ties through enhanced engagement across multiple sectors. These included political dialogue, academic cooperation, think-tank interactions and people-to-people exchanges. India’s Ambassador to China, Vikram Doraiswami, was also present during the meeting.





Later, Foreign Secretary Misri met Hong Liang, Deputy Secretary General of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. Both sides discussed ways to expand bilateral exchanges, particularly at the political and people-to-people levels. The Embassy highlighted these discussions in a separate post.





These meetings formed part of Misri’s official visit to China, reflecting ongoing efforts by New Delhi and Beijing to stabilise and improve relations through sustained diplomatic engagement. The timing of the visit is significant, as both nations continue to explore avenues for normalisation after years of tension.





Just last week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that stability along frontier regions remains a prerequisite for restoring standard diplomatic engagements. He emphasised that bilateral relations must be anchored in mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity.





Jaishankar also raised crucial economic concerns, pointing to market entry barriers, expanding trade deficits and unpredictable global supply networks. His remarks underscored India’s position that economic issues must be addressed alongside political and security matters.





The meeting between Jaishankar and Wang Yi took place in Manila under the ASEAN framework. Both leaders participated in ministerial discussions, highlighting the importance of regional cooperation. Their dialogue came against the backdrop of progressive normalisation measures in India-China ties.





Relations between the two Asian giants had been strained due to the military standoff in eastern Ladakh that began four years ago. Since October 2024, both sides have engaged to ensure peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control. Jaishankar reiterated that border stability is non-negotiable and essential for broader ties to flourish.





He stressed that relevant mechanisms must continue to receive full support and encouragement. His remarks reinforced India’s consistent position that peace along the border is indispensable for the overall relationship.





The discussions in Beijing during Misri’s visit, combined with Jaishankar’s talks in Manila, reflect a broader diplomatic push to consolidate progress. Both nations appear committed to exploring frameworks that prioritise stability, cooperation and mutual benefit.





ANI







