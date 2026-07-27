







Footage released on 23 July confirmed the flight testing of the fifth prototype of Chengdu Aircraft Corporation’s sixth generation fighter. This has raised questions about whether a prototype observed days earlier may have been the same aircraft.





Analysts note that the prototype appears different from its predecessors, but the poor image quality makes it difficult to determine whether this is due to the viewing angle or whether new distinct features are present that would identify it as the fifth prototype.





Prototypes in Chinese fighter programs have historically moved closer to serial production standards over time as incremental modifications are introduced. Multiple sources suggest that the fifth prototype may be the first representative pre-production aircraft, marking a significant milestone in the program’s development trajectory.





China is expected to field two sixth generation fighter types as direct successors to the J-20. The first is an ultra long range ultra heavyweight type developed by Chengdu, while the second is a lighter but still very heavy type developed by Shenyang Aircraft Corporation, which has dimensions similar to the J-20.





This dual approach reflects China’s ambition to cover both strategic and tactical requirements with complementary designs.





The unveiling of the first Chengdu prototype in flight on 26 December 2024 demonstrated the seriousness of the effort.





The rapid progression through prototype stages since then indicates that the program is being strongly prioritised for funding.





Originally, expectations placed the fighter’s entry into active service in the early 2030s. However, some analysts now argue that it could become operational as early as 2029–2030, given the pace of development.





China is anticipated to face growing military pressure from the United States and other Western Bloc countries from the early 2030s. This shift is expected as Washington and its strategic partners reorient their military focus away from Eastern Europe and the Middle East towards East Asia.





In this context, fielding a very high performance sixth generation fighter a decade before any other country would represent a decisive advantage. Such a capability would be a game changer for the balance of power in East Asia, potentially reshaping regional security dynamics and deterring adversaries through technological superiority.





Agencies







