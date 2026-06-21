



US Central Command has firmly rejected Iran’s claim of closing the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that Tehran does not control the waterway and that safe navigation continues under US monitoring.





The closure announcement followed Israeli strikes in Lebanon, which Iran linked to ceasefire violations, but CENTCOM insists maritime traffic remains uninterrupted.





The US Central Command stated that Iran does not exercise control over the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical maritime choke-points for global energy supplies. A CENTCOM spokesperson told Al Jazeera Arabic that US forces are closely monitoring the situation to ensure uninterrupted maritime traffic. The command emphasised that protecting commercial shipping and maintaining safe navigation remain its primary objectives in the region.





This declaration came after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the closure of the strait. The IRGC Navy issued a statement warning vessels not to approach the waterway, citing Israeli strikes in Lebanon as a violation of the ceasefire agreement.





The closure was linked to the 14‑point memorandum of understanding signed between Washington and Tehran to end hostilities in West Asia. Iran accused the United States of failing to uphold its commitments under the agreement.





The IRGC Navy’s Public Relations department described the closure as a response to the “crimes of the Zionist regime in Lebanon” and alleged violations by the United States. The statement declared that the Strait of Hormuz was closed to all vessels and warned that any ship attempting to enter would face security risks. The navy stressed that vessels should not approach the strait, otherwise their safety would be endangered.





Despite Iran’s announcement, US Central Command highlighted that commercial traffic continues to flow. On 20 June, CENTCOM reported that 55 merchant ships had transited the strait, carrying more than 17 million barrels of oil to global markets.





Advisories from the Joint Maritime Information Center confirmed safe passage along designated routes free of arbitrary restrictions.





Mariners were advised to use the southern route through Omani waters, which remains secure, while avoiding the northern route closer to Iran that had previously been associated with Tehran’s toll system.





The broader context includes the recent lifting of the US naval blockade against Iranian ports on 18 June, as part of the ceasefire agreement.





The memorandum of understanding stipulated that the blockade would end within 30 days and that safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz would be toll‑free for 60 days. Iran was also tasked with removing mines and military obstacles within 30 days.





While one mine has already been identified, clearance operations are ongoing, and congestion remains a challenge for shipping traffic.





The Israeli strikes in Lebanon have reignited tensions, with Iran using them as justification for its closure announcement. However, Washington has dismissed Tehran’s move as illegitimate, reiterating that freedom of navigation in international waters cannot be curtailed by unilateral declarations. The US continues to maintain naval assets in the region to enforce the ceasefire terms and ensure the free flow of commerce.





The situation underscores the fragility of the ceasefire framework and the volatility of maritime security in West Asia. While Iran seeks to leverage regional developments to assert control, the United States is determined to prevent any disruption to global energy supplies. The Strait of Hormuz remains a focal point of strategic rivalry, with both sides using it as a pressure tool in the wider conflict.





ANI







