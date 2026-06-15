Evidence of amazing CEP of Pinaka LRGR, According to ARDE chief Pinaka has achieved a CEP of 2-3 metres during trials





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully advanced the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket (LRGR) programme, achieving a maiden flight test in December 2025 that demonstrated precision strikes at its maximum range of 120 kilometres.





This indigenous system is now poised to significantly enhance the Indian Army’s artillery capabilities, offering a cost-effective alternative to foreign systems.





The 120 km Long Range Guided Rocket (LRGR) for the Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) is designed to engage area targets with precision across ranges from 60 to 120 kilometres. With a calibre of 300 mm and a length of 4.8 metres, the rocket weighs 535 kg and carries a 110 kg warhead.





It uses case-bonded composite propellant and achieves an accuracy of less than 30 metres Circular Error Probable (CEP) at all ranges when aided by satellite navigation. Warhead options include High Explosive Pre-Fragmented (HEPF), Penetration Cum Blast (PCB), Thermobaric (TB), and Cluster munitions, making it versatile for different battlefield requirements.





Each Pinaka launcher can carry three rockets in two pods, with four rockets per pod. The LRGR has been developed by the Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) in collaboration with the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, with support from the Defence Research and Development Laboratory and Research Centre Imarat.





The system is intended for the Indian Army, with Israel’s EXTRA rocket serving as a foreign equivalent. Notably, the LRGR costs approximately ₹1.50 crore per unit, significantly lower than the ₹2.40 crore cost of the EXTRA system in 2018, underscoring its cost-effectiveness.





Development milestones include completion of configuration design, successful static trials of the propulsion system in August 2025, and system simulations with Hardware-in-the-Loop testing. Flight hardware realisation is underway, and maiden flight trials were successfully conducted in December 2025 at the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha.





The rocket demonstrated all planned in-flight manoeuvres and struck its target with textbook precision. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the achievement as a game-changer for the Armed Forces, while DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V. Kamat emphasised its role in boosting operational capabilities.





The Pinaka MLRS itself has become one of India’s most successful indigenous weapon systems, known for rapid response and precision. It has already been exported to Armenia, and several European countries, including France, have shown interest.





The LRGR variant further strengthens the system’s versatility, allowing Pinaka launchers to fire rockets of different ranges from the same platform. This flexibility reduces logistical complexity and enhances battlefield adaptability.





Operationally, the LRGR’s flight profile peaks at an altitude of around 45 km before descending towards its target, ensuring optimal trajectory for long-range precision strikes.





The system’s accuracy and multiple warhead options make it suitable for neutralising fortified positions, troop concentrations, and high-value targets deep inside adversary territory.





With the Defence Acquisition Council clearing the project for induction into the Army, the LRGR is expected to enter service soon, reinforcing India’s artillery modernisation drive.





The successful development of the LRGR reflects India’s growing self-reliance in advanced defence technologies. It not only strengthens deterrence but also reduces dependence on foreign suppliers, aligning with the broader vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence production.





As longer-range versions of Pinaka become operational, the Army may reconsider procurement of alternative systems, further consolidating indigenous capabilities.





Agencies







