



China has reaffirmed that its cooperation with Bangladesh on the Teesta River project is purely developmental and not directed against any third party, even as India continues to express concerns about Beijing’s growing role in the region.





The initiative is framed as a livelihood project critical for Bangladesh’s northern districts, with China pledging technical and financial support to expedite its implementation.





China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated that Beijing is ready to support Bangladesh’s Teesta River comprehensive treatment and rehabilitation project, describing it as a livelihood initiative of high importance to Dhaka.





He emphasised that cooperation between China and Bangladesh should be free from third-party influence and is not aimed at any country. This assurance came amid questions over India’s reservations about Chinese involvement in the project.





Guo explained that China seeks greater synergy in development strategies with Bangladesh, expanding cooperation in areas such as economy, trade, water conservancy, and livelihood. He reiterated that the Teesta project is a priority for Bangladesh and that China is prepared to contribute within its capacity to support it. Reports indicate that both sides have reached a cooperative understanding not only on the Teesta but also on other rivers, reflecting a broader water management partnership.





Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s recent visit to Beijing was pivotal in advancing this cooperation. He met President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and senior officials, securing assurances of Chinese support. The discussions included dredging, flood management, erosion control, land reclamation, irrigation improvement, and ecological restoration.





China has extensive experience in river management and has proposed large-scale interventions such as dredging 140 million cubic metres of sediment, reclaiming 171 square kilometres of land, repairing and constructing embankments, and developing road and jetty networks along the Teesta.





Bangladesh has long struggled with water scarcity in its northern districts, where the Teesta is vital for agriculture. The dispute over water sharing with India remains unresolved. In 2011, a proposed agreement to allocate 37.5 per cent of Teesta waters to Bangladesh and 42.5 per cent to India was blocked by West Bengal, citing agricultural concerns.





An earlier ad hoc arrangement in 1983 envisaged Bangladesh receiving 36 per cent and India 39 per cent, leaving 25 per cent undecided, but this was never fully implemented. The Ganga Water Treaty of 1996 governs water sharing at the Farakka Barrage but does not cover the Teesta, and Bangladesh has repeatedly accused India of releasing insufficient water during lean months.





India has maintained that water-related issues are addressed through structured bilateral mechanisms with Bangladesh. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal recently clarified that discussions on the Teesta continue under these frameworks.





However, Dhaka’s decision to deepen cooperation with Beijing adds a new strategic dimension, raising concerns in New Delhi, particularly given the Teesta’s proximity to the sensitive Siliguri Corridor.





China’s involvement is seen as part of its broader Belt and Road Initiative, with the Teesta project potentially becoming a flagship of Sino-Bangladeshi cooperation.





For Bangladesh, the project promises improved irrigation, flood control, riverbank protection, and enhanced economic activity in its northern region. For India, however, the geopolitical implications of Chinese infrastructure activity near its strategic corridor remain a pressing concern.





ANI







