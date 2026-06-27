



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, describing India as an increasingly influential global power.





Speaking in an exclusive interview at the White House, Rubio, a close aide of President Donald Trump, emphasised that the relationship between the two leaders could not be closer, a factor he deemed crucial in diplomacy.





Rubio stated that the Trump administration holds Prime Minister Modi in high regard and views India as one of the United States’ closest strategic partners. He underlined that Washington is an enormous admirer of Modi and the achievements he has delivered for India.





He noted that under Modi’s leadership, India has made remarkable economic gains and is emerging as a global power with a decisive role in international decision-making. This growing influence, he explained, has further strengthened the ties between New Delhi and Washington.





Rubio stressed that shared values and interests have created a strong foundation for expanding cooperation across multiple sectors. He pointed out that India and the United States, as the largest and oldest democracies respectively, have much in common and can build extensively on this alignment.





He highlighted that the two nations are deepening cooperation in critical areas such as economics, supply chains, critical minerals, energy, security, and freedom of navigation. These issues, he said, are binding the two countries together in a durable partnership.





The Secretary of State also acknowledged the role of the Indian American community in enriching the United States and strengthening bilateral ties. He remarked that this vibrant community serves as an additional link between the two nations and has contributed significantly to American society.





Rubio’s remarks reflect the Trump administration’s consistent emphasis on elevating India-US relations to a new level, with both leaders personally invested in advancing cooperation across strategic domains. The convergence of interests in global security, economic resilience, and democratic values underscores the enduring nature of this partnership.





Agencies







