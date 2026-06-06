



China has formally pledged full support for India’s BRICS chairship in 2026, with Ambassador Xu Feihong emphasising cooperation to advance multipolarity and high‑quality development.





This assurance coincided with India hosting the 11th BRICS Foreign Policy Dialogue in New Delhi, where member states discussed resilience, innovation, and reforms in global governance.





Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong publicly declared that China fully supports India in its role as BRICS Chair for 2026. He noted that India holds the presidency this year, while China will assume the role in 2027.





Xu stressed that Beijing is ready to work closely with New Delhi to steer the high‑quality development of both BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, while jointly advancing an equal and orderly multipolar world. His remarks reflect China’s broader strategic vision of strengthening solidarity among Global South nations and resisting unilateralism and hegemonism.





On 5 June 2026, India hosted the 11th BRICS Foreign Policy Dialogue in New Delhi. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that heads of Policy Planning departments from BRICS countries engaged in a full day of thematic discussions.





These sessions focused on future forecasting, challenges and opportunities in the current global situation, and building resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability. Aparna Ray, Joint Secretary (Policy Planning & Research) at the MEA, led the Indian delegation.





The dialogue provided a platform to deliberate on ‘BRICS@20’, highlighting the grouping’s evolution over two decades. Discussions included channelling new and emerging technologies for effective service delivery, accelerating climate action and energy transition, strengthening economic, social, and institutional resilience, and working together for reforms of institutions of global governance.





The emphasis was placed on achieving people‑centric outcomes, aligning with India’s theme of “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability” during its chairship.





Delegates also visited Oswali near Ramachandi in Puri, where they observed a safety demonstration. One delegate praised the level of training as highly impressive and expressed admiration for the World Heritage Temple, noting how ancient builders achieved precision without formal engineering training.





The delegate highlighted the warmth and hospitality experienced throughout the visit, from the airport to the hotels, and commended the food and cultural richness.





Another delegate shared her enthusiasm about the session, describing it as exciting and informative. She recounted the experience of going inside a boat and enjoying the artwork, calling it a wonderful and memorable opportunity. She encouraged others to visit India, emphasising the country’s rich learning experiences and excellent cuisine.





China’s support for India’s BRICS presidency comes at a time when the grouping is increasingly seen as a counterbalance to Western‑led institutions. Ambassador Xu’s remarks also align with President Xi Jinping’s broader call for BRICS to act as a vanguard in advancing global governance reform and promoting multipolarity. The dialogue in New Delhi underscored India’s proactive role in shaping the future of BRICS, while also showcasing its cultural heritage and hospitality to international delegates.





ANI







