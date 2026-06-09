



China has expressed its support for strengthening trilateral cooperation with India and Russia, emphasising that such collaboration would contribute significantly to regional and global peace, security, and stability.





At a media briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated that Beijing was prepared to maintain communication with both New Delhi and Moscow to advance cooperation among the three nations.





His remarks were made in response to recent comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who had praised both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping for their efforts to resolve issues of mutual concern, including the sensitive border question.





Lin highlighted that China, Russia, and India are all emerging economies whose sound relations are not only in their respective national interests but also beneficial for wider global stability and prosperity. He reiterated that Beijing was ready to continue dialogue with both partners to ensure that cooperation among the three countries progresses in a constructive manner.





This statement underscores China’s willingness to reinforce the framework of trilateral engagement, often referred to as the RIC format, which has historically been seen as a mechanism to balance global power dynamics.





Putin had previously stressed that Russia’s relationships with India and China had developed independently and did not come at each other’s expense.





He acknowledged the complexity of India-China ties and cautioned against external interference, noting that such involvement would not be helpful. His remarks were interpreted as an attempt to reassure both sides that Moscow’s engagement with each partner is based on mutual respect and strategic autonomy.





Lin also addressed the current situation along the China-India border, describing it as generally stable, with communication channels between the two sides remaining open. He urged both countries to adopt the “right strategic perception,” viewing each other as cooperation partners rather than competition rivals.





According to him, India and China should regard one another as opportunities rather than threats to development, and should approach their relationship from a strategic height and long-term perspective. He emphasised the importance of enhancing mutual trust, expanding cooperation, properly handling differences, and promoting the sound and steady development of bilateral ties.





On India’s concerns regarding China’s close relationship with Pakistan, Lin reiterated Beijing’s position that differences between India and Pakistan should be resolved through dialogue and consultation. He stated that China supports both sides in properly managing their differences and jointly maintaining peace and stability in the region.





This reflects Beijing’s consistent stance of encouraging dialogue between New Delhi and Islamabad, even as tensions persist over longstanding disputes.





The Chinese statement comes at a time when global geopolitical dynamics are shifting, with the RIC grouping increasingly seen as a potential stabilising force in Eurasia and beyond.





The emphasis on trilateral cooperation highlights the shared interest of the three nations in promoting multipolarity, reducing external interference, and ensuring that their collective weight as major economies translates into greater influence in shaping international norms.





The reaffirmation of dialogue and partnership also signals that despite challenges, there remains a strong desire among Beijing, Moscow, and New Delhi to pursue avenues of cooperation that can contribute to global peace and security.





Agencies







