Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on his Civil Contract Party’s decisive parliamentary election victory, reaffirming India’s commitment to strengthening its “warm and historic” ties with Armenia.





Pashinyan’s party secured nearly 50 per cent of the vote, ensuring it will form the government alone, while opposition groups trailed significantly.





Prime Minister Modi extended his congratulations through a post on X, describing the Civil Contract Party’s victory as “impressive” and a reflection of the Armenian people’s trust in Pashinyan’s leadership and vision. He emphasised India’s readiness to work closely with Armenia to deepen bilateral cooperation and highlighted the longstanding friendship between the two nations.





According to Armenia’s Central Election Commission, the Civil Contract Party won 49.81 per cent of the vote, amounting to 7,27,160 ballots, comfortably ahead of the opposition Strong Armenia alliance, which secured 23.29 per cent with 3,40,062 votes.





The Armenia Alliance, led by former President Robert Kocharyan, gained 9.9 per cent, while the Prosperous Armenia Party received 4 per cent. Voter turnout exceeded 58 per cent, with nearly 1.48 million citizens participating out of 2.5 million eligible voters.





The victory allows Pashinyan’s Civil Contract Party to form the government independently, securing 61 seats in parliament, while Strong Armenia will hold 28, Armenia Alliance 11, and Prosperous Armenia 5. Pashinyan declared the result a “historic victory” that would ensure Armenia’s continuity, development, and pursuit of lasting peace. He noted that compared to the 2021 elections, his party had received support from a larger number of citizens, underscoring growing confidence in his leadership.





The election was widely seen as a referendum on Pashinyan’s policies, particularly his efforts to advance a peace agreement with Azerbaijan and reorient Armenia’s foreign policy towards closer ties with the European Union while reducing reliance on Russia. Pashinyan has pledged to continue democratic reforms with European support, while maintaining pragmatic relations with Russia and membership in the Eurasian Economic Union.





Opposition leader Samvel Karapetyan, a Russian-Armenian billionaire under house arrest for allegedly advocating the overthrow of the government, denounced the elections as “shameful” and accused authorities of repression. Armenia’s Investigative Committee confirmed that 59 criminal cases linked to alleged electoral violations had been launched, with nine individuals detained. Reports also indicated arrests related to vote-buying schemes allegedly involving Karapetyan’s Strong Armenia bloc.





The Prosperous Armenia Party narrowly missed the electoral threshold after recounts adjusted its share to 3.996 per cent, leaving only three parties represented in parliament. Electronic voting, available to citizens abroad, showed overwhelming support for Civil Contract, with 330 out of 410 ballots cast in its favour.





The outcome consolidates Pashinyan’s authority at a critical juncture, as Armenia seeks to balance its geopolitical orientation between Western institutions and its historical ties with Russia. His renewed mandate is expected to accelerate Armenia’s pursuit of European integration, while also addressing challenges in normalising relations with Azerbaijan and Turkiye.







