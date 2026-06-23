



Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s meeting with Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in New Delhi underscored the urgency of respecting each other’s core interests and advancing leader-level consensus.





Both sides agreed that India and China are partners, not rivals, and should accelerate cooperation to stabilise ties and contribute to the modernisation of the Global South.





Wang Yi emphasised that bilateral relations have returned to the track of recovery and improvement. He noted that the leaders of both countries had reached a strategic consensus that India and China are partners, which serves as a vital guarantee for the healthy and stable development of relations.





He urged both sides to take concrete steps to implement this consensus, stressing that cooperation should be viewed not only from a bilateral perspective but also from a global one.





During the meeting, Wang highlighted that it is imperative to respect each other’s core interests and properly handle sensitive issues. He specifically mentioned the need to place the border issue in its appropriate position so that it does not overshadow the broader relationship.





He called for accelerating the resumption of stalled dialogue mechanisms and promoting exchanges in trade, finance, law enforcement, and media. He also underlined the importance of guiding public opinion to foster a correct understanding and build a solid social foundation for improved ties.





Ajit Doval, for his part, reiterated that stable, predictable, and constructive bilateral relations are essential for building trust and mutual understanding. The Ministry of External Affairs described the discussions as constructive and forward-looking, noting progress towards gradual normalisation.





The meeting took place on the sidelines of the BRICS National Security Advisers’ conference in New Delhi, where India currently holds the chair.





This engagement comes after years of strained relations following the Galwan Valley clashes in 2020, which triggered a prolonged military standoff.





Over the past year, both nations have rolled out measures to rebuild ties, including the Special Representatives dialogue in August last year that produced outcomes aimed at maintaining peace along the border.





Wang Yi also stressed that India and China, as the two largest developing economies with the world’s largest populations, should accelerate cooperation to promote their respective development and revitalisation. He linked this to the broader modernisation process of the Global South, positioning India-China cooperation as a cornerstone for multipolarity in Asia and beyond.





The meeting also set the stage for the upcoming 25th round of boundary negotiations later this year, which will further address mechanisms for border management and cooperation.





This reflects a deliberate effort by both sides to move away from confrontation and towards structured dialogue, signalling cautious optimism in the trajectory of bilateral relations.





PTI







