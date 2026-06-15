



The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), in collaboration with the Indian Air Force (IAF), has trained over 7,000 personnel in drone and counter-drone operations following Operation Sindoor, reflecting India’s urgent response to rising UAV threats along sensitive borders and critical installations.





The force is also modernising its disaster response, cyber security, and combat readiness capabilities, making it a multi-domain security organisation.





A year after Operation Sindoor, which successfully thwarted a barrage of drone attacks along the Pakistan border in May 2025, the CISF has intensified its training programs. So far, 7,120 personnel have been trained in drone piloting, aerial surveillance, mapping, and neutralisation of hostile drones.





This initiative was launched in conjunction with the IAF to address the growing menace of unauthorised UAVs. The CISF has also been tasked with auditing the security of critical installations such as nuclear and thermal power plants, where drone threats pose significant risks.





To institutionalise this expertise, the CISF is establishing dedicated Drone Training Schools in Hyderabad, Bhilai, and Behror. These schools will run advanced academic programs in collaboration with IIT-Kanpur and the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), Pune, ensuring personnel are equipped with cutting-edge knowledge in drone technology and countermeasures.





The force is also working closely with the Indian Army to build integrated counter-drone capabilities at airports, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, where hostile UAV activity has disrupted aviation security.





Recognising that modern threats extend beyond physical breaches, the CISF is executing a multi-domain modernisation drive. This includes strengthening cyber security, artificial intelligence applications, and digital surveillance systems.





The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has allocated ₹450 crore under Modernisation Plan-V to overhaul foundational training infrastructure. Digital Integrated Command and Control Centres are being established at all training academies to provide recruits with technological exposure from the outset.





The CISF continues to play a vital role as a first responder in industrial disasters. Its dedicated Fire Wing, comprising nearly 9,700 personnel across 23 States, responded to 2,889 fire incidents in 2025, saving property worth ₹172.55 crore.





Notably, the force was involved in firefighting operations at the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL) in Baltora district on 20 April 2025, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to inaugurate the facility. Although the inauguration was postponed, no casualties were reported.





In addition, the CISF has trained 450 State Fire Services personnel from 187 cities in advanced industrial firefighting and disaster management at its Fire Services Training Institute in Hyderabad. This reflects its expanding role in national disaster preparedness.





On the combat front, the CISF has expanded its Battle Inoculation Training Program in collaboration with the Army. Young personnel under 35 years of age, who clear rigorous NSG-aligned endurance tests, are trained in night operations, jungle warfare, and close-combat tactics in the Kashmir Valley.





Currently, 657 commandos have been deployed across 49 airports as Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs). To ensure uniformity in combat readiness, the CISF has adopted a “One Force, One Outdoor Standard” doctrine, requiring all ranks to clear a 26-obstacle course benchmarked to NSG standards.





This comprehensive modernisation underscores the CISF’s transformation into a force capable of addressing terror threats, cyberattacks, hostile drones, and industrial disasters simultaneously. It reflects India’s evolving security doctrine, where civil-military collaboration and technological integration are central to safeguarding critical infrastructure.





Agencies







