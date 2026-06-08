



Danta Innovations, a Bangalore-based defence technology company, has unveiled its next-generation Composite Missile Canister, a breakthrough in missile storage, transportation, and launch infrastructure.





This innovation represents a significant leap in India’s indigenous defence engineering, combining advanced composite materials with cutting-edge filament-winding technology to deliver a solution that is stronger, lighter, and mission-ready.





The Danta Composite Missile Canister is designed as an all-composite, high-strength, stealth-ready modular system. It provides safe storage and reliable launch capability for surface-to-air and surface-to-surface missiles, as well as ship-launched and mobile missile systems.





By replacing conventional metallic canisters with composite structures, the company has achieved up to 40% weight savings, drastically improving mobility and reducing logistical burdens across platforms.





The canister’s advanced filament-wound structure consists of an outer protective layer made of high-strength composites, multiple structural layers engineered for stiffness and durability, and an inner liner that is chemically resistant to ensure long-term protection.





This multi-layered design delivers exceptional strength-to-weight ratio, thermal stability, and electromagnetic interference transparency, making it ideal for modern defence platforms that demand stealth and resilience.





Operational performance has been optimised to withstand extreme conditions. The canister functions reliably across a wide temperature range from -40°C to +71°C, ensuring adaptability in diverse environments from arctic cold to desert heat. It is engineered to resist high impact and vibration loads, maintaining structural integrity under demanding battlefield conditions.





With a service life exceeding 15 years and minimal maintenance requirements, the system offers long-term cost efficiency and operational reliability.





A defining advantage of the composite design is its radar and EMI transparency. Unlike metallic canisters that interfere with signals, the Danta Composite Missile Canister ensures minimum signal attenuation, preserving communication and guidance systems during critical launch sequences. This feature enhances survivability in contested electronic warfare environments and contributes to stealth readiness by reducing radar signatures.





The canister is highly customisable, capable of accommodating different missile dimensions and platforms. Typical specifications include diameters up to 1.2 metres and lengths up to 9 metres, making it suitable for a wide range of missile classes.





Applications span surface-to-air missiles, surface-to-surface missiles, ship-launched systems, mobile missile platforms, aircraft integration, and secure storage and transport solutions. This versatility ensures seamless integration across India’s expanding missile ecosystem.





The innovation addresses long-standing challenges associated with metallic canisters, such as corrosion, heavy weight, and high lifecycle costs. By employing composites such as carbon fibre, glass fibre, and hybrid materials, Danta Innovations has created a solution that is non-corrosive, maintenance-free, and easier to handle.





The reduced lifecycle cost, combined with enhanced durability and stealth features, positions the canister as a transformative product for India’s defence forces.





Strategically, the Composite Missile Canister strengthens India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative by reducing dependence on imported systems and showcasing indigenous capability in advanced defence composites.





It enhances operational flexibility, lowers logistical burdens, and provides a future-ready infrastructure for missile deployment. With India’s missile ecosystem rapidly maturing, innovations such as this ensure modularity, standardisation, and scalability, aligning with the broader vision of self-reliance in defence technology.





This development not only reinforces India’s defence preparedness but also sets a new benchmark globally for missile canister technology. Lightweight, durable, stealth-ready, and adaptable, the Danta Composite Missile Canister is engineered for victory and represents a proud milestone in India’s journey towards advanced defence modernisation.





Agencies







