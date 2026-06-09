



The Defence Ministry has signed a ₹1,476 crore contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the supply of five ground-based mobile electronic warfare systems to strengthen the Indian Army’s capabilities in the electromagnetic domain.





The agreement was concluded in New Delhi in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and falls under the Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured) category, with a minimum of 72% indigenous content mandated. This reflects the government’s continued emphasis on self-reliance in defence production under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





These mobile electronic warfare systems are designed to detect, intercept, and disrupt enemy communications, radar networks, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). They provide what is termed a “soft kill” capability, allowing hostile drones to be neutralised by jamming their control links or interfering with satellite navigation signals.





This approach forces drones to lose guidance or abort missions, offering a faster and more cost-effective alternative to kinetic interception methods such as missiles or guns.





The systems will also degrade adversary surveillance and air defence networks by disrupting radar and communication links, thereby reducing enemy situational awareness and enhancing the survivability of friendly forces.





Sources have indicated that the systems will be deployed with field formations along India’s western and northern borders. Unlike static electronic warfare setups, these mobile platforms can move with troops and operate within the tactical battle area.





This mobility provides commanders with the flexibility to employ them in both offensive and defensive roles, adapting to evolving battlefield conditions. Their ability to accompany manoeuvre formations ensures that electronic warfare support is available at the point of contact, a critical advantage in modern high-tempo operations.





The acquisition comes at a time when the threat from drones and loitering munitions is rapidly increasing. Adversaries are increasingly relying on UAVs for surveillance, targeting, and precision strikes.





By introducing these mobile electronic warfare systems, the Indian Army is adding a crucial layer of protection against such threats. While they are not a substitute for kinetic suppression of enemy air defences by aircraft or specialised missiles, they provide a complementary capability that can shape the battlefield before the first shot is fired.





Their role as enablers of electromagnetic dominance makes them indispensable in contemporary warfare, where control of the spectrum is often decisive.





The deal also carries significant industrial and strategic implications. BEL, a Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, has already established itself as a leader in indigenous electronic warfare technology.





The systems are expected to generate employment opportunities across the supply chain, particularly benefiting the MSME sector engaged in component manufacturing. The emphasis on indigenous design and manufacture ensures that critical capabilities are sustained within the country, reducing reliance on foreign suppliers and strengthening India’s domestic defence ecosystem.





Strategically, the deployment of these systems will enhance India’s ability to counter adversary electronic warfare and drone threats along sensitive borders.





Their integration into field formations will provide commanders with tools to disrupt enemy operations, protect friendly forces, and maintain battlefield superiority. As warfare increasingly shifts towards the electromagnetic domain, investments in such systems highlight India’s determination to modernise its armed forces and prepare for future challenges.





Agencies







