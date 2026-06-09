



Finalising a deal for the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles with Indonesia is expected to dominate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Jakarta in the second week of July.





If concluded, this agreement would make Southeast Asia’s largest state the third client in the region for the missile system, following the Philippines and Vietnam.





The deal is seen as a major milestone in India’s defence diplomacy and its Act East policy, reinforcing its role as a trusted security partner in ASEAN.





This will be Modi’s third trip to Indonesia as Prime Minister, and the agenda extends beyond defence. The visit is aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership between the two nations, encompassing defence cooperation, maritime security, and connectivity. Indonesia, as India’s largest maritime neighbour, shares centuries-old cultural bonds with India, making the relationship both strategic and civilizational.





At the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh confirmed that negotiations on the BrahMos deal with Indonesia are in their final stages.





The Indonesian leadership, particularly President Prabowo Subianto, who was the Chief Guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January 2025, has shown personal interest in elevating the partnership to new heights. His presence at India’s national day underscored the growing warmth in bilateral ties.





Preparations for Modi’s visit have already begun. Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono was in New Delhi for the 8th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting (JCM), held after a four-year gap. The discussions focused on enhancing connectivity, maritime security, and defence cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework.





The JCM also reviewed progress in other areas of collaboration, ensuring that the upcoming visit builds on a strong institutional foundation.





Economic ties between the two nations are equally robust. Bilateral trade reached $25 billion last year, with both countries working to strengthen supply chains and expand cooperation in Digital Public Infrastructure, health, tourism, and military collaboration.





Defence cooperation has been a particular focus, with joint exercises and maritime security initiatives forming the backbone of their strategic partnership.





Modi’s Jakarta trip is part of a broader diplomatic outreach. His itinerary also includes visits to New Zealand and Australia. In New Zealand, the spotlight will be on the recently concluded Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which aims to boost market access for goods and services, promote investment, and facilitate mobility for professionals, students, and MSMEs. A large Indian community event is planned in Auckland, expected to draw between 15,000 and 20,000 members of the diaspora.





In Australia, the emphasis will be on consolidating defence cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. Australia’s National Defence Strategy 2026 has identified India as a top-tier security partner, reflecting the growing convergence of strategic interests.





Sydney is likely to host official bilateral engagements with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, while Melbourne may host a diaspora gathering, further strengthening people-to-people ties.





The Jakarta visit, however, remains the centrepiece of this tour. The finalisation of the BrahMos missile deal would not only enhance Indonesia’s coastal defence capabilities but also signal India’s emergence as a reliable exporter of advanced defence technology.





It would deepen the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and reinforce India’s position as a key player in shaping the security architecture of the Indo-Pacific.





Agencies







