



India has inaugurated the world’s first hydrogen production facility using the Copper–Chlorine thermochemical cycle powered by nuclear heat from the Fast Breeder Test Reactor (FBTR) at Kalpakkam, marking a historic leap in clean energy innovation, announced PIB.





This breakthrough demonstrates the integration of advanced nuclear technology with hydrogen production, positioning India at the forefront of global decarbonisation efforts.





The Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) formally inaugurated the facility at the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), Kalpakkam, on 26 June 2026. The event was presided over by Dr Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Secretary of DAE and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, alongside Sreekumar G Pillai, Director of IGCAR. This facility is the first of its kind worldwide to produce hydrogen using nuclear process heat through the Copper–Chlorine (Cu–Cl) thermochemical cycle.





The Cu–Cl cycle, developed indigenously by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), is considered one of the most promising hydrogen production technologies globally.





It operates at relatively lower temperatures compared to other thermochemical processes, while offering higher thermodynamic efficiency. By harnessing nuclear heat from fast reactors, the process eliminates greenhouse gas emissions and reduces dependence on fossil fuels, making it a carbon-free pathway for hydrogen generation.





Hydrogen is widely recognised as a critical energy carrier for the future, expected to play a pivotal role in the transition to sustainable energy systems. Conventional hydrogen production methods, such as steam methane reforming, are heavily reliant on natural gas and emit significant amounts of carbon dioxide. In contrast, the Cu–Cl cycle integrated with nuclear heat provides a clean, scalable, and reliable alternative.





The commissioning of this facility represents the culmination of extensive research, engineering design, equipment fabrication, installation, and testing carried out jointly by BARC and IGCAR. The plant will serve as a technology demonstrator, providing operational experience and enabling further optimisation of the Cu–Cl process. It will also support future research aimed at scaling up nuclear-assisted hydrogen production technologies for commercial deployment.





Dr Ajit Kumar Mohanty emphasised that nuclear energy’s unique ability to provide both reliable carbon-free electricity and high-temperature process heat makes it ideally suited for large-scale hydrogen production.





He highlighted that this integration strengthens India’s energy security, supports decarbonisation goals, and contributes to long-term sustainable development. He congratulated the scientists and engineers of BARC and IGCAR for transforming an advanced scientific concept into an operational reality.





Sreekumar G. Pillai noted that this achievement builds upon more than four decades of operational excellence gained through the FBTR programme. The FBTR has been instrumental in developing fuels, materials, and sodium technologies, laying the foundation for India’s fast reactor programme and the 500 MWe Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR). The successful demonstration of hydrogen production using nuclear heat underscores the versatility of advanced nuclear systems and IGCAR’s commitment to innovative clean energy technologies.





IGCAR has established internationally recognised expertise in reactor physics, thermal hydraulics, advanced materials, sodium technology, fuel cycle research, instrumentation, and high-temperature engineering. These capabilities continue to reinforce India’s technological self-reliance and strengthen its position among global leaders in advanced nuclear technologies.





The inauguration of this facility is a major step towards realising the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. It demonstrates the convergence of nuclear energy and clean hydrogen technologies, reinforcing India’s resolve to build a sustainable, secure, and low-carbon energy future for Viksit Bharat. This milestone also advances India’s three-stage nuclear programme by expanding the role of nuclear energy beyond electricity generation into clean hydrogen production.





PIB







