



American analyst Michael Rubin has sharply criticised Pakistan’s role as mediator in the US-Iran peace process, likening it to relying on fascist Italy to solve the Nazi problem during World War II. He warned that Islamabad’s history of betrayal makes it untrustworthy and accused it of deliberately prolonging tensions for its own gain.





Michael Rubin, Director of Policy Analysis at the Middle East Forum, argued that Pakistan’s involvement in the ongoing diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran is fundamentally flawed.





He stated that Donald Trump has been misled not only by Iran’s negotiating tactics but also by his choice of mediators, particularly Pakistan and Qatar. Rubin drew a historical analogy, saying that depending on Pakistan to resolve the Iran issue is akin to Franklin Roosevelt relying on fascist Italy to solve Nazi Germany during the Second World War.





According to him, a mediator should never be one that wants the side they are mediating for to lose, yet Pakistan appears to fit that description.





Rubin pointed to Pakistan’s past conduct as evidence of its unreliability. He recalled how Pakistan betrayed the United States by supporting the Taliban, by hosting Osama bin Laden on its soil, and now by allegedly manipulating the Iran peace process.





He noted the irony that Pakistan could potentially profit from this situation, given that its nuclear scientist Abdul Qadeer Khan had helped seed Iran’s nuclear programme in the first place. Rubin suggested that both Iranians and Pakistanis might find this situation amusing as they continue their diplomatic manoeuvres.





He further warned that Pakistan’s mediation is unlikely to lead to a lasting settlement. Instead, he claimed that Islamabad would ensure that there is never a final agreement, maintaining a state of chaos from which it can benefit.





Rubin described Pakistan as playing both the arsonist and the firefighter, profiting from instability while presenting itself as a peacemaker.





Rubin’s remarks come at a critical juncture, as a peace agreement between the United States and Iran is expected to be formally signed in Geneva later this week. Senior US officials have indicated that the deal will include sanctions relief linked to Tehran’s cooperation on nuclear verification and commitments against supporting terrorism.





However, Rubin has dismissed the framework, warning that it risks empowering Iran without addressing the fundamental security concerns that have driven regional tensions for decades.





He argued that Iran is simply buying time and compared Trump’s approach unfavourably to Neville Chamberlain’s appeasement of Nazi Germany, suggesting that the current deal could guarantee another round of conflict in West Asia.





Rubin emphasised that Iran remains a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and is not legally entitled to pursue nuclear weapons. He criticised the agreement for failing to adequately address Iran’s nuclear ambitions and warned that the US administration’s reliance on Pakistan and Qatar as mediators only compounds the problem.





In his view, Pakistan’s duplicity and history of betrayal make it an unsuitable partner in any peace process, and its involvement could undermine Washington’s strategic interests in the region.





ANI







