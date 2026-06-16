



Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) and Hyderabad-based HBL Engineering have formally incorporated a joint venture company called Green Maritime Propulsion Private Limited to spearhead electric mobility and energy storage solutions for India’s maritime sector.





This marks a decisive step in indigenising advanced propulsion technologies and aligns with global green shipping mandates.





The joint venture was signed on 25 March 2026 and is designed to develop and commercialise cutting-edge technologies for maritime applications. The focus areas include advanced marine batteries, Battery Management Systems (BMS), electric motors, power electronics, and charging infrastructure.





These technologies are critical for enabling electric propulsion in ships, reducing carbon emissions, and ensuring compliance with international environmental standards.





CSL’s leadership described the initiative as a watershed moment in its green maritime ecosystem. The company emphasised that collaborations with home-grown technology firms are essential to indigenously develop state-of-the-art marine batteries and associated systems.





This will not only benefit CSL but also empower the wider Indian maritime sector to adopt indigenous energy solutions, thereby strengthening compliance with global green shipping requirements.





HBL Engineering, with decades of expertise in specialised batteries and over ten years of work on electric motors, brings significant technological depth to the partnership. Its CMD, Dr AJ Prasad, highlighted that the joint venture provides the flexibility of private-sector innovation combined with CSL’s institutional support. This synergy is expected to boost user confidence in sourcing indigenous systems, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers.





The joint venture aims to serve both domestic and international markets, positioning India as a credible supplier of sustainable maritime propulsion systems. By focusing on electric mobility and energy storage, the venture aligns with the global transition towards decarbonisation of shipping. It also supports India’s broader Atmanirbhar Bharat vision by reducing reliance on imported propulsion technologies.





Strategically, the incorporation of Green Maritime Propulsion Private Limited strengthens India’s maritime industrial base. It opens opportunities for export to friendly navies and commercial shipping operators across the Indian Ocean Region and beyond.





The initiative also complements India’s push for renewable energy integration, as electric propulsion systems can be paired with shore-based renewable charging infrastructure.





The partnership is expected to accelerate the development of indigenous marine batteries capable of withstanding harsh maritime environments, including salt-laden air and prolonged continuous operation.





The inclusion of advanced BMS and power electronics will ensure efficiency, safety, and reliability in naval and commercial vessels. Charging infrastructure development will further enable the adoption of electric-powered ferries, coastal vessels, and auxiliary craft.





This joint venture reflects a broader trend in Indian shipbuilding, where companies are increasingly investing in sustainable technologies.





It complements parallel initiatives such as LNG-fuelled feeder ships, hybrid tugs, and hydrogen-based propulsion research. Together, these efforts are reshaping India’s maritime future towards sustainability and technological sovereignty.





Agencies







