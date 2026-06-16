



Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his visit to Slovakia on Tuesday, describing it as both historic and productive. He emphasised that the outcomes of the visit would significantly strengthen bilateral relations between India and Slovakia, particularly in trade and investment, which he noted would benefit future generations.





In a special gesture underscoring the warmth of ties, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico personally came to see him off at the end of the visit.





In a message posted on X, Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude to the Slovak government and its people for their hospitality. He highlighted that stronger trade relations would bring substantial benefits, especially for the youth. He also conveyed his appreciation to Prime Minister Fico for the personal farewell, which reflected the depth of the relationship between the two nations.





During the visit, Prime Minister Modi was conferred Slovakia’s highest civilian honour, The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class), by President Peter Pellegrini. This recognition marked the thirty-third international honour bestowed upon him by a foreign country, further underlining his global stature and the importance of India’s growing partnerships.





The visit witnessed the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding in the fields of education, research, talent mobility, and technology. These agreements were formalised in a Joint Statement following delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Fico.





The initiatives placed strong emphasis on talent mobility, professional safety, and institutional partnerships across higher education and cultural sectors.





A key highlight was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Labour Migration. This agreement is designed to facilitate the safe, orderly, and legal movement of workers while enhancing information exchange between regulatory authorities. It represents a major step in expanding opportunities for professionals and skilled workers between the two countries.





The leaders also agreed to strengthen the role of the India-Slovakia Joint Economic Committee in identifying and promoting high-potential areas of economic cooperation. The Joint Statement confirmed commitments to enhance trade and investment ties across sectors such as automotive, electronics, and advanced manufacturing.





Both sides expressed determination to leverage Slovakia’s established industrial ecosystem alongside India’s scale, innovation, and technological capabilities to significantly increase bilateral trade and two-way investment.





The outcomes of the visit build upon recent high-level exchanges and mark a new chapter in India-Slovakia relations. Prime Minister Modi’s engagements in Bratislava have set the stage for deeper collaboration across economic, educational, and technological domains, while also reinforcing cultural and people-to-people ties.





Following the conclusion of his Slovakia visit, Prime Minister Modi departed for France to attend the G7 Summit in Evian, where he will engage with global leaders on issues of economic growth, cooperation, and emerging technologies.





ANI







