



The DRDO and L&T have unveiled the Experimental Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (EUAV), a modular, heavy-class UAV prototype designed for strategic missions with a payload capacity of 1,100 kg and an all-up weight of 12 tons.





This marks a significant step in India’s indigenous unmanned combat aerial systems program, complementing ongoing efforts such as the Ghatak UCAV.





The EUAV developed jointly by DRDO and L&T Precision Engineering and Systems represents a major milestone in India’s pursuit of advanced unmanned aerial platforms.





The airframe has been designed with modularity at its core, comprising distinct structural modules such as the Wing-e-Wing, Centre Wing, Nose Cone, Tail, and OB SB Wing. This modular approach enhances maintainability, scalability, and ease of upgrades, ensuring the platform remains adaptable to future mission requirements.





The specifications of the EUAV highlight its robust design. The airframe weighs approximately 2.5 tons, constructed with a composite ratio of 55% Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) and 45% metal, balancing strength with lightweight efficiency.





The vehicle measures 11.8 metres in length, with a wingspan of 13.7 metres and a maximum height of 4 metres.





With an all-up weight of 12 tons, it carries 3,700 kg of fuel and supports a payload capacity of 1,100 kg, enabling it to undertake long-endurance missions with significant strike or surveillance capability.





The EUAV is positioned as a precursor to India’s stealthy unmanned combat aerial vehicle programs, notably the Ghatak UCAV.





The Ghatak, also under development by DRDO’s Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) in partnership with L&T, is designed for deep-strike missions with stealth features, a maximum take-off weight of 13 tons, and a payload capacity of 2.5 tons.





Powered by a modified Kaveri engine, the Ghatak is expected to enter service around 2035, with the Indian Air Force planning to induct multiple squadrons for precision strike and reconnaissance roles. The EUAV’s modular design and specifications align closely with the developmental trajectory of the Ghatak, serving as a test bed for technologies such as composite structures, fuel efficiency, and payload integration.





The collaboration between DRDO and L&T underscores the importance of leveraging private sector expertise in defence production. L&T’s proven track record in aerospace, electronics, land and marine systems, and platforms makes it a strategic partner in accelerating indigenous UAV development.





The EUAV project also complements India’s broader unmanned aerial ecosystem, which includes platforms like Tapas-BH-201 and Archer-NG, aimed at intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance missions.





Beyond its technical specifications, the EUAV reflects India’s growing emphasis on autonomy, artificial intelligence integration, and stealth design. These features are critical for modern warfare, enabling UAVs to penetrate contested airspace, conduct independent operations, and coordinate seamlessly with manned aircraft such as the TEJAS MK-2 and the future Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).





The EUAV’s development also strengthens India’s position in the global UAV landscape, where nations are racing to field advanced unmanned systems for both defensive and offensive roles.





The unveiling of the EUAV signals India’s determination to achieve self-reliance in unmanned aerial systems, reduce dependence on foreign suppliers, and establish a strong industrial base for future combat platforms.





With its modular design, significant payload capacity, and strategic collaboration between DRDO and L&T, the EUAV is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping India’s next-generation aerial warfare capabilities.





Agencies







