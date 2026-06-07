



Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal, who arrived in India on 5 June at the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, held wide-ranging bilateral talks in New Delhi on Saturday.





The discussions comprehensively reviewed the full spectrum of India-Nepal relations, covering development cooperation, connectivity, trade and transit, energy, and people-to-people ties.





Both ministers also exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest, underscoring the depth of the partnership.





The talks reflected satisfaction with the progress achieved across diverse sectors and welcomed new initiatives to enhance cooperation in innovation, start-ups, digital and financial technology, and training and capacity building. Both sides agreed to intensify efforts to elevate the multifaceted India-Nepal partnership to new heights, reinforcing the shared commitment to strengthening ties.





A significant outcome of the meeting was the announcement that internal processes for the entry into force of the India-Nepal Mutual Legal Assistance Agreement in Criminal Matters (MLAA) had been completed.





This agreement provides a robust institutional legal framework to improve investigation, prosecution, and judicial proceedings in relation to cross-border crimes, directly benefiting citizens of both countries.





EAM Jaishankar also handed over 72 health facilities and 12 cultural heritage projects to Nepal, completed under India’s post-2015 Earthquake Reconstruction Assistance programme. These projects highlight India’s long-standing support for Nepal’s recovery and development, while also strengthening cultural and social bonds.





The ministers jointly launched the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) linkage between India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Nepal’s National Payments Interface (NPI). This initiative will facilitate cross-border personal remittances, making financial transactions between the two countries more seamless and accessible.





Additionally, they witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Digital India Bhashini and Kathmandu University to co-create the National Digital Infrastructure for the “Voice First” Language Translation platform, a step towards enhancing digital cooperation and linguistic inclusivity.





The discussions were conducted in a warm, friendly, and constructive atmosphere, reflecting the unique and special ties between India and Nepal. During his visit, Foreign Minister Khanal also met India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, further reinforcing the strategic dimension of the bilateral relationship.





This visit marked the first engagement at the level of Foreign Minister since the new government assumed office in Nepal in March 2026. It reaffirmed Nepal’s status as a priority partner under India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and reinforced the tradition of regular high-level exchanges.





The visit provided an opportunity to exchange views on enhancing the bilateral partnership to fulfil the aspirations of people from both countries and imparted fresh vigour to ongoing efforts to strengthen ties.





ANI











