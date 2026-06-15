



Embraer is intensifying its focus on India, with CEO Arjan Meijer emphasising the country’s extraordinary aviation potential and the need for a holistic approach to tap into both commercial and defence opportunities.





The Brazilian aerospace major has already announced a strategic collaboration with the Adani Group to establish a regional aircraft manufacturing facility in India, while simultaneously pitching its KC-390 Millennium aircraft for the Indian Air Force’s Medium Transport Aircraft programme.





This dual-track strategy underlines Embraer’s ambition to expand its footprint across multiple aviation segments in India.





Meijer, speaking at Embraer’s headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil, highlighted that India, with its population of over a billion and relatively low travel propensity, represents one of the most promising aviation markets globally.





He stressed that the company’s expansion in India is not limited to commercial aviation but extends to defence, business aviation, services, support, and urban air mobility. Embraer’s new office in New Delhi, opened in October 2025, is intended to serve as a hub for these diverse activities.





Embraer has a longstanding presence in India, with its E-Jets entering service in 2005. Today, nearly 50 Embraer aircraft operate in the country, serving the Indian Air Force, government agencies, business jet operators, and commercial airline Star Air.





Meijer sees significant defence opportunities, particularly with the KC-390 Millennium, which is being positioned as a strong contender for India’s transport aircraft requirements.





He also noted that the company anticipates the potential to deliver up to 500 aircraft to India over the next decade, a figure that would represent a substantial increase in production levels.





India’s civil aviation sector is among the fastest-growing in the world, and Embraer is keen to align its strategy with this momentum. Meijer confirmed that the company is prepared to establish final assembly operations in India, provided it secures sufficient airline orders.





He acknowledged the complexity of India’s revenue environment but expressed confidence in the long-term prospects. The E195-E2 jet was singled out as particularly well-suited to India’s evolving aviation landscape, especially in connecting smaller cities under the government’s regional connectivity drive.





The collaboration with the Adani Group is progressing, with teams working on site selection and order commitments. Meijer emphasised that setting up a manufacturing line requires parallel commitments from airlines, underscoring the importance of synchronising industrial investment with market demand.





He also pointed to India’s UDAN scheme, which has recently been extended for a ten-year period from FY 2026–27 to FY 2035–36, with a government outlay of ₹28,840 crore. This initiative, alongside the Make in India programme, is expected to provide a supportive framework for Embraer’s ambitions.





In 2026, Embraer aims to deliver up to 85 commercial aircraft globally, with its E2 jets positioned as the most reliable small narrow-body aircraft in the market.





The company’s strategy in India reflects a broader vision of embedding itself within the country’s aviation ecosystem, leveraging partnerships, industrial collaboration, and government initiatives to secure a long-term role in both commercial and defence aviation.





Agencies







