



The Defence Ministry has given approval for the construction of a 250 MW solar power project integrated with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) on vacant defence land in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh.





This marks the first large-scale renewable energy project of its kind to be developed on defence-owned land in India, representing a significant step in combining national security with clean energy objectives.





The project, sanctioned by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, will be established on approximately 850 acres of land in the former Sitapur Cantonment area. It is expected to enhance energy security for military establishments while reducing long-term power procurement costs.





By integrating solar generation with advanced storage, the facility will provide reliable power supply during peak demand and reduce dependence on conventional grid electricity.





According to the Ministry of Defence, the solar-plus-storage initiative is part of a broader effort to utilise vacant defence land more productively while supporting the government’s clean energy transition. The project is anticipated to generate substantial savings for the exchequer over its operational life, while also contributing to India’s renewable energy targets.





State-run NTPC Limited has been tasked with implementing the project through a competitive bidding process designed to secure optimal energy pricing for defence installations.





The execution will be carried out in coordination with the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army) and the Directorate General Defence Estates, ensuring that the project aligns with both operational and strategic requirements.





Officials have emphasised that the Sitapur project brings together national security, energy security, technological innovation, and sustainability. It is being viewed as a pilot initiative that could pave the way for similar renewable energy and storage projects across defence land nationwide.





Once completed, the facility will stand among India’s largest renewable energy projects established on defence land, serving as a benchmark for future solar-plus-storage developments in the defence sector.





The Defence Ministry, NTPC, Army headquarters, and the Directorate General Defence Estates will jointly oversee the implementation to ensure timely completion.





The project is expected to demonstrate how defence infrastructure can be leveraged to support India’s clean energy ambitions while simultaneously strengthening military energy resilience.





Agencies







