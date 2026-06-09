President Murmu Confers Gallantry Awards On 51 Heroes, Gaganyaan Astronaut Among Kirti Chakra Recipients
President Droupadi Murmu conferred 51 gallantry awards during the Defence Investiture Ceremony 2026 at Rashtrapati Bhavan, honouring acts of extraordinary bravery across India’s Armed Forces, Central Armed Police Forces, and State Police.
Among the recipients was Air Commodore Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, a Gaganyaan astronaut-designate, who received the Kirti Chakra for distinguished service under challenging conditions.
The Defence Investiture Ceremony 2026, held in New Delhi, recognised personnel for their courage, devotion to duty, and disregard for personal safety in operational theatres. A total of seven Kirti Chakras were awarded, including two posthumous honours, alongside 15 Vir Chakras with three posthumous awards, and 29 Shaurya Chakras with one posthumous recognition.
These awards highlighted the sacrifices made by India’s defenders in counter-insurgency, combat, and security operations across diverse terrains.
|Sl
|Name, Rank & Details
|Service
|Date of Act
|Award Category
|1
|Inspector Shri Laxman Kewat / Inspector Shri Rameshwar Prasad Deshmukh
|MHA
|16.04.2024
|Shaurya Chakra
|2
|Lt Col Neetesh Bharti Shukla, 19 Sikh
|Army
|13.07.2024
|Shaurya Chakra
|3
|Maj Aditya Pratap Singh, SM, Rajputana Rifles / 44 Assam Rifles
|Army
|24.10.2024
|Shaurya Chakra
|4
|Maj Ashish Kumar, 7 PARA (SF)
|Army
|01.11.2024
|Shaurya Chakra
|5
|Constable/GD Sanjay Tiwari / Feda Hussain Dar
|MHA
|02.11.2024
|Shaurya Chakra
|6
|AC (Now DC) Mohd Shafiq, 26 Assam Rifles
|Army
|05.11.2024
|Shaurya Chakra
|7
|Lt Cdr Suraj Prashar
|Navy
|05.11.2024
|Shaurya Chakra
|8
|Ram Goyal, SEA II (Now LS)
|Navy
|05.11.2024
|Shaurya Chakra
|9
|Constable/GD Saddam Hussain
|CRPF
|05.11.2024
|Shaurya Chakra
|10
|AC Vipin Wilson, 20 BN CRPF
|MHA
|11.11.2024
|Shaurya Chakra
|11
|Rifleman Bhoj Ram Sahu, 3 Assam Rifles
|Army
|15.11.2024
|Shaurya Chakra
|12
|Wg Cdr (Now Gp Capt) Abhimanyu Singh
|Air Force
|21.11.2024
|Shaurya Chakra
|13
|Maj Bhargav Kalita, Kumaon Regiment / 50 RR
|Army
|02.12.2024
|Shaurya Chakra
|14
|Maj Leishangthem Deepak Singh, 11 PARA (SF)
|Army
|25.04.2025
|Shaurya Chakra
|15
|Maj Anshul Balttoo, JAK LI / 32 Assam Rifles
|Army
|29.04.2025
|Shaurya Chakra
|16
|Maj Shivkant Yadav, 5 PARA (SF)
|Army
|12.05.2025
|Shaurya Chakra
|17
|Subedar P H Moses, 1 Assam Rifles
|Army
|14.05.2025
|Shaurya Chakra
|18
|Maj Vivek, Mech Inf / 42 RR
|Army
|15.05.2025
|Shaurya Chakra
|19
|Rifleman Manglem Sang Vaiphei, 3 Assam Rifles
|Army
|09.06.2025
|Shaurya Chakra
|20
|Lt Col Ghatage Aditya Shrikumar, 21 PARA (SF)
|Army
|13.07.2025
|Shaurya Chakra
|21
|Capt Yogender Singh Thakur, 6 PARA (SF)
|Army
|21.07.2025
|Shaurya Chakra
|22
|Subedar Shamsher Singh, 4 PARA (SF)
|Army
|28.07.2025
|Shaurya Chakra
|23
|L/Nk Rahul Singh, 4 PARA (SF)
|Army
|28.07.2025
|Shaurya Chakra
|24
|Rifleman Dhurba Jyoti Dutta, 33 Assam Rifles
|Army
|19.09.2025
|Shaurya Chakra
|25
|Lt Cdr Dilna K / Lt Cdr Roopa A
|Navy
|26.01.2026
|Shaurya Chakra
|26
|Col Koshank Lamba, 302 Medium Regiment
|Army
|07.05.2025
|Vir Chakra
|27
|Gp Capt Ranjeet Singh Sidhu
|Air Force
|07.05.2025
|Vir Chakra
|28
|Gp Capt Manish Arora
|Air Force
|07.05.2025
|Vir Chakra
|29
|Gp Capt Animesh Patni
|Air Force
|07.05.2025
|Vir Chakra
|30
|Gp Capt Kunal Kalra
|Air Force
|07.05.2025
|Vir Chakra
|31
|Wg Cdr (Now Gp Capt) Joy Chandra
|Air Force
|07.05.2025
|Vir Chakra
|32
|Lt Col Sushil Bisht, 1988 Independent Medium Battery
|Army
|07.05.2025
|Vir Chakra
|33
|Sqn Ldr (Now Wg Cdr) Sarthak Kumar
|Air Force
|07.05.2025
|Vir Chakra
|34
|Sqn Ldr Siddhant Singh
|Air Force
|07.05.2025
|Vir Chakra
|35
|Sqn Ldr Rizwan Malik
|Air Force
|07.05.2025
|Vir Chakra
|36
|Flt Lt (Now Sqn Ldr) Aarshveer Singh Thakur
|Air Force
|07.05.2025
|Vir Chakra
|37
|Nb Sub Satish Kumar, 4 Dogra
|Army
|10.05.2025
|Vir Chakra
|38
|L/Nk Meenatchi Sundaram A, Artillery / 34 RR
|Army
|19.12.2024
|Kirti Chakra
|39
|Nb Sub Doleswar Subba, 2 PARA (SF)
|Army
|11.04.2025
|Kirti Chakra
|40
|Maj Arshdeep Singh, Armd / 1 Assam Rifles
|Army
|14.05.2025
|Kirti Chakra
|41
|Air Cmde Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair
|Air Force
|25.06.2025
|Kirti Chakra
|42
|Capt Lalrinawma Sailo, 4 PARA (SF)
|Army
|28.07.2025
|Kirti Chakra
|43
|L/DFR Baldev Chand, 4 RR (Posthumous)
|Army
|19.09.2025
|Shaurya Chakra (Posthumous)
|44
|SI (GD) Mohd Imteyaj / CT GD Deepak Chingakham (Posthumous)
|MHA
|07.05.2025
|Vir Chakra (Posthumous)
|45
|Rifleman Sunil Kumar, 4 JAK LI (Posthumous)
|Army
|10.05.2025
|Vir Chakra (Posthumous)
|46
|Sepoy Janjal Pravin Prabhakar, Mahar Regt / 1 RR (Posthumous)
|Army
|06.07.2024
|Kirti Chakra (Posthumous)
|47
|Lt Shashank Tiwari, Army Service Corps / 1 Sikkim Scouts (Posthumous)
|Army
|22.05.2025
|Kirti Chakra (Posthumous)
The Kirti Chakra, India’s second-highest peacetime gallantry award, was conferred on personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and paramilitary forces.
Among them was Air Commodore Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, call sign “Papa”, one of the four astronauts selected for India’s first human spaceflight mission under the Gaganyaan program. His recognition underscores the dual role of military officers in both national defence and pioneering space exploration.
Other Kirti Chakra awardees included Lance Naik Meenatchi Sundaram A of the Regiment of Artillery attached to 34 Rashtriya Rifles, Naib Subedar Doleshwar Subba of 2 PARA (Special Forces), Major Arshdeep Singh of 1 Assam Rifles, and Captain Lalrinawma Sailo of 4 PARA (Special Forces). Posthumous honours were awarded to Sepoy Janjal Pravin Prabhakar of the Mahar Regiment and Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari of the Sikkim Scouts, whose families received the awards in solemn tribute.
The Vir Chakra recipients included senior Army officers and several Indian Air Force pilots, such as Group Captains Ranjeet Singh Sidhu, Manish Arora, Animesh Patni, and Kunal Kalra, recognised for gallantry during high-risk operations. These awards reflected India’s ongoing battle against terrorism, insurgency, and hostile threats across Jammu & Kashmir, the Northeast, and border regions.
The Shaurya Chakra awards honoured personnel from the Army, Navy, CRPF, Assam Rifles, and other security forces. Notable recipients included Major Ashish Kumar of 7 Para (Special Forces) for eliminating terrorists in Anantnag, Constables Sanjay Tiwari and Feda Hussain Dar for neutralising a foreign terrorist in Srinagar despite sustaining injuries, and Wing Commander Abhimanyu Singh, who safely recovered a fighter aircraft after a catastrophic mid-air canopy failure.
Navy officers Lieutenant Commanders Dilna K and Roopa A were also recognised for their endurance and courage during the Navika Sagar Parikrama II expedition, where they sailed over 25,600 nautical miles and became the first Indians to reach Point Nemo by sailboat.
The ceremony was attended by Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, underscoring the national importance of the event. The awards not only honoured acts of gallantry but also highlighted India’s commitment to safeguarding national security across land, sea, air, and even space.
The posthumous awards served as a reminder of the supreme sacrifices made by personnel in the line of duty. Families of martyrs received the honours, reinforcing the nation’s gratitude for their loved ones’ courage and devotion.
Agencies
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