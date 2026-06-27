



The Financial Action Task Force has issued a strong warning about the rising misuse of social media, instant messaging applications and streaming platforms by terrorist organisations to finance their operations.





The watchdog highlighted that these digital technologies are increasingly being exploited for propaganda, fundraising and sophisticated financial activities, underscoring the urgent need for stronger global cooperation to counter the threat.





In its latest report, FATF explained that terrorists are using fraudulent humanitarian crowdfunding campaigns, creator-economy features, virtual asset fundraising and other integrated financial tools available on these platforms.





Over the past decade, social media, messaging and streaming platforms have transformed from simple communication channels into complex ecosystems with embedded payment systems, virtual assets, creator monetisation and cross-border financial services. This evolution has created new opportunities for terrorist financing.





The report, titled Detecting and disrupting terrorist financing activity through social media, instant messaging applications and streaming platforms (SMSPs), identified several emerging typologies.





These include the misuse of live-streaming and tipping features, fundraising through virtual assets using rotating wallets and QR codes, coded language and disappearing content to evade detection, and the exploitation of commercial entities to conceal terrorist financing activities.





FATF stressed that the integration of AI-driven content, encrypted communications, decentralised finance, virtual assets and embedded payment tools has made terrorist financing schemes more complex.





This requires enhanced cooperation between governments, financial institutions and technology companies to effectively disrupt these networks.





The watchdog noted that fewer than 30 per cent of reporting jurisdictions currently assess terrorist financing risks associated with social media, messaging and streaming platforms in their national risk assessments. This gap highlights the urgent need for countries to strengthen their understanding of the evolving threat and incorporate these risks into their frameworks.





FATF President Elisa de Anda Madrazo emphasised that terrorist financing has increasingly shifted to digital platforms, significantly expanding extremist groups’ ability to reach global audiences. She warned that the ability to reach billions of people and magnify the impact of attacks has never been greater, and no single jurisdiction or authority can address this threat alone. She called for close cooperation to prevent criminals from misusing these platforms to cause harm worldwide.





The organisation has worked with major technology companies and specialised think tanks to better understand these vulnerabilities and develop recommendations for countries.





Among its recommendations are stronger public-private partnerships, enhanced information sharing, improved inter-agency coordination, greater understanding of monetisation features, stronger risk assessments and better integration of financial and digital intelligence.





FATF clarified that while social media, messaging and streaming platforms are not directly covered under its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing standards, certain financial activities facilitated through these platforms may already fall within the scope of existing FATF regulations.





This means that countries must adapt their frameworks to address the evolving digital threat landscape.





The report builds on FATF’s 2025 Comprehensive Update on Terrorist Financing Risks and represents a continuation of its efforts to stay ahead of the rapidly changing methods used by terrorist groups.





By exposing these vulnerabilities and urging stronger cooperation, FATF aims to ensure that the international community is better prepared to counter the misuse of digital platforms for financing terrorism.





ANI







