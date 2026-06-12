



Finnish President Alexander Stubb has hailed India as an “influential actor” during his meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at the Kultaranta Talks in Helsinki, emphasising the importance of New Delhi’s perspective on global conflicts and the upcoming G7 summit.





Both leaders reaffirmed the centrality of diplomacy in navigating today’s volatile international environment while committing to advance cooperation in digitalisation and sustainability.





The bilateral meeting took place on the sidelines of the Kultaranta Talks, Finland’s premier foreign policy forum hosted annually by the President. Stubb and Jaishankar exchanged views on pressing global conflicts, including the situation in the Middle East, the Persian Gulf, and efforts to end Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine. Stubb later posted on X that India’s views are “important to hear,” underscoring the weight of New Delhi’s role in shaping international deliberations.





EAM Jaishankar echoed these sentiments in his own social media post, noting that he was pleased to meet President Stubb and that both sides underscored the importance of diplomacy in navigating an uncertain global environment.





He highlighted that India and Finland remain committed to advancing their strategic partnership, particularly in the fields of digitalisation and sustainability, while strengthening coordination in multilateral forums on issues of shared interest.





The meeting followed earlier steps taken this year when India and Finland elevated their relationship to a strategic partnership during Stubb’s visit to New Delhi.





This upgrade reflected a shared vision of deeper cooperation in emerging technology sectors, sustainability initiatives, and closer alignment in multilateral institutions. The Kultaranta Talks provided an opportunity to consolidate these gains and reaffirm the trajectory of bilateral ties.





Jaishankar’s participation in the Kultaranta Talks also included a panel discussion alongside Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen and UAE Assistant Foreign Minister Lana Nusseibeh.





The session, titled “Emerging Powers and the New Geopolitical Competition,” allowed Jaishankar to articulate India’s positions on energy security, supply chain resilience, and the need for de-risking global dependencies.





He defended India’s energy policy, stressing that purchases of Russian oil were driven by affordability and availability rather than political considerations, and pointed out inconsistencies in Western criticism.





In his remarks, Jaishankar emphasised that ongoing conflicts are imposing costs far beyond their immediate regions, triggering global economic and strategic shifts. He reiterated India’s call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable path forward, while stressing the importance of building resilience and redundancy in supply chains.





He also noted that India’s relations with the Gulf region remain central, underpinned by strong people-to-people ties, energy cooperation, and a growing strategic and defence partnership.





The Kultaranta Talks, held under the theme “A World in Transition: Global, Regional and Local Perspectives,” brought together policymakers, diplomats, and experts to deliberate on major foreign and security issues.





Jaishankar’s presence underscored India’s growing stature as a voice of the Global South and a key player in shaping the international order.





His engagements in Finland followed a productive visit to Bulgaria, reflecting New Delhi’s broader diplomatic outreach in Europe aimed at strengthening partnerships and advocating dialogue over conflict.





The structured dialogue between Jaishankar and Stubb reaffirmed the convergence of views between India and Finland on the importance of diplomacy, resilience, and sustainable cooperation. It also highlighted India’s evolving role as a global actor whose perspectives are increasingly sought in high-level forums such as the G7 and beyond.





ANI







