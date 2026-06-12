



India’s latest declaration on the Indus Waters Treaty has provoked a sharp diplomatic backlash from Pakistan, intensifying one of South Asia’s most enduring disputes.





Union Minister CR Patil stated that India would fully utilise its share of the Indus basin rivers and ensure “not a drop” flows into Pakistan.





This uncompromising stance has been interpreted in Islamabad as a direct threat to its water security, prompting officials to warn that any restriction on flows would be considered an “act of war.”





The Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960 under World Bank mediation, has long been regarded as a rare example of cooperation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. It allocates control of three eastern rivers — Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej — to India, while granting Pakistan rights over the three western rivers — Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab. Despite multiple wars and decades of hostility, the treaty has survived, though it has increasingly come under strain in recent years.





India’s suspension of its participation in the treaty in May 2025, following the Pahalgam massacre in Kashmir which New Delhi blamed on Pakistan-backed militants, marked a turning point.





Since then, India has pursued projects aimed at maximising its use of the eastern rivers and exploring engineering options to regulate flows from the western rivers. While experts note that India’s existing infrastructure does not allow for complete diversion, the political signalling has been unmistakable.





Pakistan has consistently argued that India’s moves amount to “weaponizing water.” Officials in Islamabad insist that unilateral withdrawal from the treaty is legally impossible, and they have raised the matter at international forums including the United Nations Security Council.





The Pakistani government maintains that any attempt to alter flows would devastate its agriculture, which is heavily dependent on the Indus basin, and could destabilise its already fragile economy.





The Chenab River has emerged as a particular flashpoint. India’s National Hydroelectric Power Corporation recently issued tenders for a tunnel project to transfer water from the Chenab to the Beas basin. Pakistan has accused New Delhi of using technical works as a cover for strategic diversion, while Indian officials argue that such projects are within their rights under the treaty’s provisions.





The dispute is further complicated by the geography of Kashmir, where the headwaters of these rivers originate. The contested territory has been the site of repeated clashes, and the water issue adds another layer of volatility. The four-day conflict in 2025, involving drones, missiles, and artillery, underscored how quickly tensions can escalate.





International actors have expressed concern. The United States has urged restraint and dialogue, while China has backed Pakistan’s position, citing the dangers of politicising shared water resources. Analysts warn that the confrontation risks transforming water into a new theatre of strategic rivalry, with implications for regional stability.





India’s position reflects a broader shift in its strategic calculus. By asserting control over its water resources, New Delhi signals both domestic resolve and geopolitical leverage. Pakistan’s warnings of “serious consequences” highlight its vulnerability, but also its determination to resist what it sees as encroachment.





The Indus basin, sustaining hundreds of millions of people, is now at the centre of a renewed confrontation. What was once hailed as a model of cooperation has become a potential trigger for conflict. The rhetoric of “not a drop” and “act of war” illustrates how water, the most basic of resources, has become entwined with national security and survival in South Asia.





Agencies







