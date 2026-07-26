



Dassault Aviation is restructuring its approach to India’s 114 Rafale MRFA deal, determined to avoid the pitfalls that derailed the earlier 126‑aircraft MMRCA tender.





The company has announced that it will assume full responsibility for the aircraft, select its own Indian partners, and conduct ground and flight testing locally, ensuring tighter control over quality, delivery, and liability.





India cleared the proposal for 114 Rafales earlier this year, with Reuters reporting in February 2026 that the government had given initial approval. French President Emmanuel Macron also confirmed India’s interest in co‑producing the jets, while Dassault’s CEO stated that the company intends to sign the contract within this year.





This would mark India’s largest fighter acquisition to date, significantly expanding the Indian Air Force’s fleet beyond the 36 Rafales already in service.





The earlier 126‑jet MMRCA deal collapsed due to unresolved disputes over responsibility for HAL‑built Rafales.





The Comptroller and Auditor General highlighted the absence of a clear guarantee for aircraft quality and delivery, which created uncertainty and ultimately led to the tender’s withdrawal in 2015. Dassault’s new approach directly addresses these concerns by centralising accountability and eliminating ambiguity over production responsibility.





Dassault has already taken steps to embed manufacturing in India. In June 2025, it signed four Production Transfer Agreements with TATA Advanced Systems Limited to produce Rafale fuselage sections in Hyderabad.





This facility, the first Rafale fuselage production site outside France, is expected to deliver two fuselages per month from 2028 onwards. The localisation of fuselage production is a major milestone, and Dassault is now expanding its supplier base to include multiple Indian firms rather than relying on a single default partner.





The company’s strategy is to select suppliers based on technical expertise, production capacity, and alignment with India’s self‑reliance goals. This modular approach is designed to prevent the confusion and inefficiencies that plagued the earlier tender. By diversifying partnerships, Dassault aims to build a more resilient supply chain and accelerate delivery schedules.





The MRFA deal is also expected to include integration of indigenous weapons such as the Astra missile and BrahMos‑NG cruise missile, enhancing operational sovereignty for the Indian Air Force. Local ground and flight testing will embed advanced aerospace technologies within India’s ecosystem, creating thousands of skilled jobs and strengthening India’s defence industrial base.





Strategically, the Rafale F4 standard being offered introduces upgraded electronic warfare systems, enhanced connectivity, and compatibility with next‑generation missiles.





This will bolster India’s deterrence posture against regional adversaries, particularly China’s J‑20 and Pakistan’s planned induction of the J‑35. The localisation push also aligns with India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat program, transforming the country from a buyer into a co‑producer of advanced Western combat aircraft.





Dassault’s decision to take full responsibility marks a decisive departure from the earlier MMRCA framework. By ensuring accountability, expanding local manufacturing, and diversifying suppliers, the company is laying the foundation for a cleaner, more efficient system that avoids past mistakes and strengthens Indo‑French defence cooperation.





Agencies







