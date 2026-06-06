



India has sanctioned a ₹26,968‑crore program to deploy a 52‑satellite military constellation between 2025 and 2029, marking a decisive shift from a civilian‑focused space program to a robust defence architecture, according to a report in TOI.





Thirty‑one satellites will be built by private industry, reflecting the new Space Policy 2026 and global trends in commercial integration.





India’s space strategy is undergoing a profound transformation. Space, often described as the final frontier, is now formally integrated into India’s warfighting doctrine.





The Joint Military Space Doctrine, announced at the Combined Commanders’ Conference in Kolkata in 2025, recognised orbit as a contested domain and embedded space power into military planning.





This doctrine underpins the Space Based Surveillance Phase-III initiative, which will deliver a resilient constellation of 52 satellites designed to provide persistent intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, secure communications, and space situational awareness.





The architecture is based on proliferated low‑Earth‑orbit satellites, favouring dozens of smaller, agile platforms over a handful of large ones.





This distributed approach reduces vulnerability to anti‑satellite weapons and electronic warfare, while ensuring redundancy and continuity of operations. Hybrid payloads combining synthetic‑aperture radar with high‑resolution optical sensors will enable round‑the‑clock monitoring, unaffected by weather or light conditions.





Secure communication links will strengthen command‑and‑control resilience, while dedicated platforms will track adversary satellites and enhance space situational awareness.





India is also developing counter‑space capabilities, including electronic warfare and kinetic options, to deter and respond to hostile actions. The Cabinet Committee on Security approved the project at a cost of nearly ₹27,000 crore, underscoring its strategic importance.





The constellation will deliver sub‑30 cm resolution imagery and real‑time moving‑target indication across the Indo‑Pacific theatre, enabling India to monitor adversary infrastructure along the Line of Actual Control with China, the India‑Pakistan border, and maritime activity in the Indian Ocean.





This capability is particularly critical given China’s expanding Yaogan constellation and its growing naval presence in the Indo‑Pacific.





Private industry has been given a central role, with 31 satellites to be built and deployed by commercial firms under the revised Space Policy 2026. Companies such as Pixxel, Skyroot, Agnikul, Tata Advanced Systems, and L&T are expected to contribute payloads, launch services, and satellite buses.





This reflects a global trend where commercial players are increasingly central to national security space programs, as seen in the United States and the United Kingdom. India’s adoption of distributed constellations mirrors lessons learned from anti‑satellite demonstrations that highlighted the risks of relying on a few large platforms.





The constellation will include multiple orbital layers, with low Earth orbit satellites providing high‑resolution imaging, medium Earth orbit satellites offering persistent coverage, and geostationary satellites equipped with infrared payloads for missile launch detection.





Electronic intelligence satellites will geolocate radar emitters, while communications relay satellites will provide anti‑jam, high‑capacity laser links. Together, these layers create a multi‑layered architecture capable of supporting military operations across land, sea, air, and orbit.





This initiative marks India’s transition from a space‑support nation to a genuine space power. By integrating cyber‑space frameworks, joint doctrine, and private‑sector participation, India is building a resilient, multi‑layered military space architecture.





Future conflicts will no longer be confined to terrestrial domains but will be shaped decisively in orbit, where India aims to secure its sovereignty and strategic advantage.





Agencies







