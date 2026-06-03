Israel's IAI stall as a defence expo





France has barred Israel from participating in this month’s Eurosatory defence exhibition in Paris, a move that has provoked sharp criticism from Jerusalem, according to a report in the Times of Israel.





The Israeli Defence Ministry confirmed on Monday that it would be prevented from establishing a national pavilion or sending government representatives to the event. Eurosatory, held in Villepinte near Paris, is one of the world’s leading defence expos, showcasing military systems and security innovations from across the globe.





French authorities have restricted Israeli participation to the display of air defence systems, while prohibiting the exhibition of offensive weapon systems. In a strongly worded statement, Israel’s Defence Ministry condemned the decision as “disgraceful” and accused Paris of discriminatory practices.





It argued that France was applying restrictions to Israel that were not imposed on other countries, in violation of established norms governing international defence exhibitions. The ministry further stressed that Israeli offensive systems had proven effective against terrorist organisations and hostile regimes, contributing to regional and global stability.





This is not the first time France has imposed restrictions on Israeli defence firms at major exhibitions. In 2024, Israeli companies were initially banned from Eurosatory before the decision was later reversed.





At the 2025 Paris Air Show, organisers erected black partition walls around Israeli exhibits displaying offensive weapons systems, underscoring the strained atmosphere surrounding Israel’s participation in French defence events.





The latest ban comes amid worsening tensions between France and Israel. In April, Israel halted all defence procurement from France in response to measures it said undermined its security, including prohibiting Israeli aircraft from using French airspace during the US-led war on Iran.





The United States also claimed that France had refused it the use of its airspace for military operations during the conflict. These developments have added to the perception in Jerusalem that France is taking steps detrimental to Israeli security interests.





France’s exclusion from mediating direct talks between Israel and Lebanon in Washington has further strained relations. President Emmanuel Macron had offered in March to host such talks in Paris and reiterated to President Isaac Herzog that France was working to promote dialogue.





However, France was side-lined from the Washington process, reflecting a diminishing role in Middle Eastern diplomacy. On Sunday, Macron criticised the escalation in southern Lebanon, calling it unjustified, and requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council after Israeli forces seized the medieval Beaufort Castle.





His remarks followed earlier criticism of Israel’s defence establishment during the war with Iran, where he condemned the scale of the US-Israeli campaign and urged a diplomatic solution, including a halt to fighting against Hezbollah in Lebanon.





The decision to bar Israel from Eurosatory thus reflects not only commercial and political considerations but also the broader deterioration in Franco-Israeli relations. It highlights France’s increasingly critical stance towards Israel’s military actions and its desire to project a diplomatic alternative, even as Jerusalem views such restrictions as discriminatory and harmful to its security.





Agencies







