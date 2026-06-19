



India’s First Secretary at the Permanent Mission to the United Nations in Geneva, Anupama Singh, delivered a sharp rebuttal against Pakistan during the 62nd Session of the UN Human Rights Council.





She described Pakistan as a “Frankenstein state” that is now shocked by the consequences of its own policies, accusing Islamabad of nurturing and deploying terrorism while falsely portraying itself as a victim.





Exercising India’s right of reply during the Interactive Dialogue on the UN High Commissioner’s annual report, Singh rejected Pakistan’s allegations against India and criticised its repeated attempts to raise the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at international forums.





She highlighted the paradox of Pakistan’s Defence Minister openly boasting about hosting, training and deploying terrorists as state policy, while the country simultaneously claims to be a victim of terrorism.





Singh categorically dismissed Pakistan’s allegations as baseless and malicious, stressing that they were designed to divert attention from its own internal challenges and poor record on terrorism. She also rejected references to Jammu and Kashmir made by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, accusing Pakistan of misusing its role as OIC Coordinator to reinforce propaganda and deception.





Reiterating India’s longstanding position, Singh asserted that Jammu and Kashmir was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. She emphasised that the only unresolved issue is Pakistan’s illegal occupation of Indian territories and the need for their return.





The Indian diplomat drew attention to the worsening situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, alleging widespread repression and human rights violations. She referred to recent unrest in Rawalakot, describing the killing of hundreds of civilians and the brutal crackdown across PoJK as the predictable outcome of a system built on forcible occupation and sustained through repression.





Her remarks coincided with reports of a June 14 security operation in Rawalakot, where security forces dispersed protesters staging a sit-in at the Eidgah site. According to the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee, the operation left at least two people dead and several injured. The group also alleged communication disruptions and restrictions on the movement of essential supplies following the crackdown.





India maintained that Pakistan’s repeated references to Jammu and Kashmir cannot alter the reality of the region’s status. Singh accused Islamabad of attempting to divert global attention from developments in territories under its control, particularly the ongoing unrest and human rights violations in PoK.





She underscored that Pakistan’s narrative was a deliberate attempt to mask its domestic failures and its entrenched support for terrorism.





India’s intervention at the UNHRC reinforced its consistent position that Pakistan’s actions and rhetoric expose its duplicity. By invoking the metaphor of a “Frankenstein state,” Singh sought to underline the dangers of Pakistan’s long-standing policy of nurturing extremist forces, which now threaten its own stability and credibility on the international stage.





ANI







