



India’s defence sector is witnessing unprecedented momentum, with exports reaching a record ₹38,424 crore in FY 2025–26, marking a 62.66 per cent year-on-year growth from ₹23,622 crore in FY 2024–25.





This surge underscores the global acceptance of India’s indigenous defence technologies and reflects the success of its push towards self-reliance, innovation, and export-led growth.





To build on this momentum, Asia’s largest homeland security platform, the International Police Expo 2026, will convene at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on 24–25 June 2026. The event will bring together delegations from over 25 nations, showcasing advancements in artificial intelligence, robotics, autonomous systems, future drone technologies, cyber security, and indigenous defence solutions.





Organised by Nexgen Exhibitions Pvt Ltd, the expo will run alongside the 10th India Homeland Security Expo and the 7th Drone International Expo.





In 2025, these expos attracted more than 300 companies from 20 countries and welcomed over 10,000 visitors. The 2026 edition is expected to surpass these figures, offering a strategic platform for industry leaders, policymakers, and technology pioneers to address pressing security challenges, showcase innovation, and accelerate India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat ambitions.





ECIL, a premier Government of India enterprise under the Department of Atomic Energy, will present indigenous RF jamming solutions, including vehicle-mounted, convoy, and cell phone jammers. These systems are capable of disrupting HF, VHF, UHF, cellular (2G–5G), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and drone frequency bands, and are already widely deployed by State Police, paramilitary, and defence forces.





Innefu Labs will unveil its Air-Gapped Sovereign Agentic AI in a Box, Defence Intelligence Fusion Centre, AI-powered predictive policing platforms, digital forensics and incident response systems, offline large language models, and OSINT suites, designed to empower agencies with real-time intelligence and autonomous decision-making.





Vehicle Factory Jabalpur will showcase its Light Armoured Multi-Purpose Vehicle (LAMV), engineered for troop transport, reconnaissance, and urban warfare, offering modular ballistic and blast protection with high mobility and customisation potential.





Jindal Defence, through its joint venture with Brazil’s Taurus Armas S.A., will display pistols, machine pistols, and carbines tailored for India’s armed forces, police, and civilian markets. MSAB will demonstrate mobile device forensic solutions, while mh Service introduces the Paladin mobile forensic laboratory for high-speed investigations in challenging environments.





Auric AI will present its IMINT Vision Intelligence System for high-value target detection and tracking, alongside a Multi-INT Search and Reasoning Platform for rapid intelligence fusion. Indrajaal will reinforce India’s leadership in counter-drone defence with its autonomous suite, including the Ranger patrol vehicle, Zombee interceptor, and SkyOS™ C5ISRT decision platform.





SSS Defence will showcase its G-72P pistol, G72 SMG, M72 rifle, and the Varaha CUAS system, a hard-kill counter-drone platform using sensor fusion and acoustic technology. Audax Labs will highlight Data Beagle, an AI-powered platform for transforming unstructured data into actionable insights, while SiMa.ai will present its Modalix MLSoC platform for drones, robotics, and surveillance.





CP PLUS will display its STQC-certified IP surveillance systems and cyber-secured IoT solutions, manufactured in Kadapa with R&D in Noida, supporting the Make in India vision. Winmate Inc. will exhibit rugged robotic controllers for UAVs and UGVs, Aeroalchemy Innovations will debut interceptor drones and radars, and Xtragen Technologies will showcase anti-jamming GNSS PNT solutions for resilient navigation.





With participation from over 300 companies and delegations from more than 25 countries, the International Police Expo 2026 promises unmatched live demonstrations, strategic dialogues, and global partnerships, positioning India at the forefront of defence innovation and internal security modernisation.





Agencies







