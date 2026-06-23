



Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) has been officially conferred ‘Navratna’ status by the Government of India, marking a defining milestone in its journey as one of the country’s premier defence shipyards.





This recognition enhances its financial and operational autonomy, enabling larger investments and strategic expansion.





The Department of Public Enterprises under the Ministry of Finance accorded GRSE the coveted ‘Navratna’ status on 19 June 2026. This recognition was granted in view of the shipyard’s consistent financial and physical performance over recent years, underscoring its role in bolstering India’s maritime capabilities and defence manufacturing.





The conferment comes at a time when GRSE has demonstrated extraordinary growth. Its revenue from operations surged from ₹1,754 crore in FY 2021–22 to ₹7,002 crore in FY 2025–26, reflecting a nearly 300 per cent increase. During the same period, profit after tax rose from ₹190 crore to ₹748 crore, registering growth of approximately 294 per cent. These figures highlight the company’s robust financial trajectory and operational efficiency.





GRSE has also showcased its production capacity by delivering eight warships in FY26, including three vessels on a single day, 30 March 2026. These included the Project 17A guided-missile frigate INS Dunagiri, the survey vessel INS Sanshodhak, and the anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft INS Agray. Such achievements underline the shipyard’s ability to execute complex naval projects within demanding timelines.





Chairman and Managing Director Commodore P. R. Hari (Retd.) described the conferment of Navratna status as a defining moment in GRSE’s journey. He emphasised that this elevation will empower the shipyard to pursue strategic opportunities, enhance self-reliance in defence manufacturing, strengthen global competitiveness, and contribute meaningfully towards India’s emergence as a leading maritime power by 2047.





The recognition also aligns with India’s broader Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives, reinforcing GRSE’s role as a key contributor to indigenous defence production.





The shipyard has delivered the largest number of warships to the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and friendly foreign nations. Out of the 118 warships delivered by GRSE, 80 have been inducted into the Indian Navy, underscoring its central role in India’s naval modernisation.





Beyond defence, GRSE is expanding its footprint in commercial shipbuilding. It is currently constructing 12 multi-purpose vessels for a German client and has ventured into the development of green and autonomous vessels. The company is also the only Indian shipyard specialising in research vessels, further diversifying its portfolio.





The conferment of Navratna status provides GRSE with greater autonomy to undertake larger investments and expansion projects without extensive government approvals. This will support its ongoing capacity expansion through both brownfield and greenfield projects, positioning the shipyard to meet rising demand in both defence and commercial sectors.





The milestone reflects GRSE’s transformation from its origins in 1884 to its current stature as a global competitor in shipbuilding. Taken over by the Government of India in 1960, GRSE delivered India’s first indigenous warship, INS Ajay, in 1961.





Since then, it has built over 800 marine platforms, cementing its reputation as a cornerstone of India’s maritime industrial base.





PTI







