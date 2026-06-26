



Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE), a leading defence public sector shipyard, has emerged as the lowest bidder for the construction and delivery of a 15-ton bollard pull electric tug for Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata.





This development represents a significant milestone in GRSE’s growing portfolio of green vessels and underscores its expanding presence in the commercial shipbuilding sector alongside its established defence business.





The proposed electric tug will measure 25 metres in length with a beam of 8 metres. It will be powered entirely by battery-based propulsion systems, designed to deliver a static ahead bollard pull of 15 tonnes. The vessel will primarily be deployed for harbour assistance and towing operations, offering a cleaner and more sustainable alternative to conventional diesel-powered tugs.





According to GRSE, the tug will have an endurance of two hours of continuous operation and achieve a maximum speed of 9 knots. It will be constructed in strict compliance with International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) standards, ensuring adherence to global benchmarks for safety, reliability, and performance. The integration of battery-propulsion technology is aimed at reducing emissions and supporting environmentally responsible port operations.





This project is closely aligned with the maritime sector’s increasing emphasis on decarbonisation and the adoption of sustainable technologies. Ports worldwide are under pressure to reduce their carbon footprint, and electric tugs are emerging as a practical solution to meet these requirements. GRSE’s participation in such projects highlights its commitment to supporting India’s green shipping ambitions.





GRSE has already demonstrated its capabilities in the green vessel segment. The shipyard previously delivered a fully electric, zero-emission ferry to the Government of West Bengal and is currently building 13 hybrid ferries for the state.





In addition, it is executing an order for 12 multi-purpose vessels for a German client, with four of these vessels incorporating green propulsion systems. These projects collectively showcase GRSE’s ability to design and deliver advanced eco-friendly vessels for both domestic and international markets.





The company is also engaged in advanced discussions for a contract to construct five Next Generation Corvettes, further strengthening its defence portfolio. To date, GRSE has delivered 118 warships to the Indian Navy, the Indian Coast Guard, and friendly foreign nations, cementing its reputation as one of India’s premier warship builders.





By diversifying its order book into green and commercial shipbuilding segments, GRSE is leveraging its in-house design expertise and modern shipbuilding infrastructure to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving maritime industry.





The electric tug project at Kolkata Port is expected to reinforce GRSE’s position as a pioneer in sustainable shipbuilding and contribute to India’s broader efforts to integrate clean technologies into its maritime ecosystem.





Agencies







