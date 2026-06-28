



Eleven Chinese companies have proposed investments totalling $9.21 billion in Bangladesh. The CEOs and business heads of these firms met Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in Beijing on 25 June, accompanied by the Chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, Ashik Chowdhury.





Chowdhury later explained that the newly elected government had restored stability, which was emphasised to the investors, alongside Bangladesh’s first‑ever five‑year tax outlook.





China Future Energy Group Holding Limited, specialising in petroleum engineering and gas field investment, proposed $250 million for gas field exploration and development. Shanghai SUS Environment Co., Ltd., a global leader in Waste‑to‑Energy projects, pledged $890 million for WTE plants.





China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), a major state‑owned contractor, proposed $650 million for the Mongla Port Economic Zone, aiming to attract Chinese manufacturing industries, build bonded warehouses, create a logistics hub, and generate 50,000 jobs.





Shenzhen Kaifa Technology Co. Ltd. proposed $250 million for electric smart meter manufacturing. SF Express, China’s largest logistics company, pledged $180 million for cold‑chain logistics and bonded warehouse facilities in Mongla to support e‑commerce and exports. Huaxin Textile Industry Co. Ltd. proposed $190 million to expand recycled cotton and yarn production, manufacture cylindrical lithium batteries, and build a 200 MW solar power plant at the Payra Port Industrial Zone.





Zhongxin Environmental Protection Group proposed $1.65 billion for an e‑waste recycling and disposal industrial project in Payra. CRRC Ziyang Co. Ltd. pledged $190 million to establish a rolling stock assembly plant through a joint venture with Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory. Sichuan Road & Bridge Group Co. Ltd. made the largest proposal, $4.5 billion, for the Dhaka‑Chattogram Highway PPP Project to enhance connectivity and economic growth.





China Kepai Education Group proposed $270 million to build a modern application‑oriented university and vocational education industrial park, designed to accommodate 30,000 students. China Shandong Zhongxin Pharmaceutical Co. Limited pledged $190 million to establish a large‑scale Chinese medicinal herb cultivation industry in Bangladesh.





These proposals span energy, infrastructure, logistics, textiles, technology, education, and healthcare, reflecting China’s broad interest in Bangladesh’s development.





The scale of investment underscores Beijing’s strategic intent to deepen economic ties, while Bangladesh seeks to leverage stability and favourable tax policies to attract long‑term foreign capital.





The projects, if realised, could significantly transform Bangladesh’s industrial landscape, modernise infrastructure, and create thousands of jobs, while embedding Chinese firms deeply into the country’s economic future.





ANI







