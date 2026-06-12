



IN-SPACe has announced the first beneficiaries of its ₹500 crore Technology Adoption Fund, selecting Astrobase Space Technologies, SatSure Analytics India, and TM2SPACE Technologies.





These start-ups will receive milestone-linked financial support and technical guidance to develop advanced propulsion, Earth observation AI, and satellite navigation systems, marking a pivotal step in India’s private space sector expansion.





The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) confirmed that the Technology Adoption Fund (TAF), launched in February 2025, is designed to help Indian industry absorb, adapt, and commercialise advanced space technologies.





The scheme supports up to 60% of project costs for start-ups and MSMEs, capped at ₹25 crore per project. The three selected companies are the first set of non-governmental entities to benefit from this initiative, chosen after a rigorous multi-stage evaluation process involving experts from ISRO, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, the Department of Science and Technology, academia, and industry.





Astrobase Space Technologies, based in Bangalore, will develop a high-thrust 800 kN reusable LOX-LNG closed-cycle liquid rocket engine. This engine is intended for medium-to-heavy lift launch vehicles and is designed with modular architecture to serve as a commercial propulsion solution for next-generation orbital stages.





The project builds upon Astrobase’s earlier achievements, including sub-scale hot-fire tests and turbopump trials, and aligns with India’s growing emphasis on reusable launch systems.





SatSure Analytics India, also headquartered in Bangalore, has been tasked with building Dhaarini, a Large Earth Observation Model (LOM). This AI-driven platform will serve as India’s foundational remote sensing model, trained on diverse satellite and aerial datasets.





It is expected to generate actionable insights across agriculture, infrastructure, and disaster management, enabling data-driven decision-making at scale. The project positions SatSure as a leader in geospatial analytics, complementing India’s broader digital transformation in agriculture and urban planning.





Hyderabad-based TM2SPACE Technologies will develop an indigenous AI-powered star tracker system. This technology will enable precise satellite pointing accuracy, which is critical for high-resolution imaging and communication missions.





The company plans to deliver two variants: StarSense Lite for CubeSats and StarSense Pro for larger satellites above 50 kg. These systems will integrate advanced optics, electronics, and onboard algorithms to provide high-precision attitude determination, reducing reliance on imported components.





IN-SPACe Chairman Pawan Goenka emphasised that these projects are not merely conceptual but represent practical, market-ready solutions that will expand India’s footprint in the global space economy.





He noted that the selection of these start-ups under the TAF scheme marks a pivotal step in transforming Indian private entities into global space leaders. Rajeev Jyoti, Director of the Technical Directorate at IN-SPACe, added that the projects address critical technology gaps in India’s space ecosystem and hold significant commercial potential.





The funding comes amid broader efforts to expand India’s private space sector. In parallel, a ₹1,000 crore venture capital fund managed by Sidbi Venture Capital Ltd is being rolled out to support nearly 40 space start-ups across the value chain over the next five years.





Together, these initiatives reflect India’s ambition to capture a larger share of the global space economy, projected to reach $1 trillion by 2040.





By offering milestone-linked disbursements and continuous technical guidance, IN-SPACe aims to ensure successful implementation of these projects. This approach bridges the gap between research and operational deployment, empowering start-ups to deliver transformative technologies that strengthen indigenous capabilities and enhance India’s global competitiveness.





Agencies







