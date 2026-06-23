



India and China have taken another step towards stabilising their strained relationship, with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meeting in New Delhi on 22 June 2026 on the sidelines of the BRICS National Security Advisers’ Meeting.





Both sides noted progress towards gradual normalisation, emphasising the importance of structured dialogue and constructive engagement.





Ajit Doval met Wang Yi in the national capital during the BRICS NSAs’ Meeting. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the two leaders reviewed recent developments in bilateral relations and acknowledged progress towards gradual normalisation.





Doval stressed that stable, predictable and constructive bilateral relations are essential for building trust and deeper understanding between the two countries. The discussions were described as constructive and forward-looking.





Earlier in May, India and China held the 35th Meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on Border Affairs in Beijing. Both sides agreed to work together to make substantive preparations for the next round of talks between the Special Representatives, which will be the 25th round of boundary negotiations later this year.





The Chinese readout of the meeting highlighted Wang Yi’s call for accelerating the resumption of stalled dialogue mechanisms, including those related to trade, finance and cultural exchanges. He emphasised the need to respect each other’s core interests, properly handle sensitive issues, and ensure that the boundary question does not overshadow the broader relationship.





Wang Yi also underscored that India is an important neighbour of China and expressed Beijing’s support for India’s role as chair of BRICS. He noted that both countries, as major economies of the Global South, should strengthen cooperation not only bilaterally but also from a global perspective.





The meeting comes against the backdrop of cautious rebuilding of ties following the Galwan Valley clash in 2020, which severely strained relations. Since 2024, both nations have pursued phased disengagement and resumed structured dialogue.





High-level meetings, including those between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping at international summits, have reinforced the view that India and China are development partners, not rivals, and that differences should not escalate into disputes.





The thaw has been gradual, with even basic measures such as resumption of direct flights taking months of negotiation. Nevertheless, the latest engagement between Doval and Wang Yi signals a shared commitment to dialogue and stability, even as sensitive issues remain unresolved.





The BRICS NSAs’ Meeting, chaired by India, also provided a platform for Doval to engage with counterparts from Iran and Brazil, reflecting India’s broader diplomatic outreach under its leadership of the grouping. The conclave focused on non-traditional security challenges, regional stability, and cooperation among emerging economies.





The Ministry of External Affairs reiterated that stable cooperation between India and China, representing 2.8 billion people, is vital for the growth of both nations and for shaping a multipolar world and Asia in the 21st century.





Agencies







