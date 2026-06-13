



India and France are moving closer to a landmark collaboration on a sixth‑generation fighter jet, a project that could redefine India’s air combat capabilities.





The collapse of the Franco‑German FCAS program has opened the door for New Delhi to partner Paris directly, with discussions already held at the defence minister level and advanced engine technology transfers in the pipeline.





India and France are exploring a joint sixth‑generation fighter program after Europe’s Future Combat Air System (FCAS) project faltered due to disagreements between France, Germany and Spain.





This development comes at a time when the United States, China and Russia are racing ahead with their own next‑generation air power initiatives, leaving India determined not to fall behind. The talks between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart Catherine Vautrin earlier this year underscored the seriousness of this proposal, which could mark India’s boldest step yet in the skies.





The FCAS initiative, launched in 2017, was meant to deliver a pan‑European sixth‑generation combat aircraft, but disputes over leadership, nuclear capability requirements and industrial workshare led to its collapse.





Germany has now signalled its intent to pursue an independent path, while France has sought new partners to sustain its ambitions. India’s entry into this framework would not only rescue France’s vision but also provide India with access to cutting‑edge technologies such as manned‑unmanned teaming, combat cloud networking, advanced propulsion systems and superior stealth features.





For India, this collaboration complements its indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, which is targeting a first flight around 2028–29 and induction by 2035.





While AMCA represents India’s fifth‑generation ambitions, the sixth‑generation partnership with France would ensure that the Indian Air Force remains competitive against China, which has already deployed J‑20 stealth fighters and is testing sixth‑generation prototypes.





The dual‑track approach of pursuing AMCA while joining a foreign sixth‑generation project reflects India’s pragmatic strategy to bridge capability gaps.





A crucial element of the India‑France collaboration is the transfer of advanced fighter jet engine technology. France has agreed to provide India with this capability under a separate deal, which will significantly boost India’s aerospace industry and reduce reliance on external suppliers.





Additionally, French Rafale fighters will be manufactured in India as part of a $35‑billion agreement, further deepening defence‑industrial cooperation between the two nations.





India’s defence exports have already reached a record ₹23,620 crore, with sales to over 100 countries including the United States, France and Armenia.





The government aims to achieve defence manufacturing worth ₹3 lakh crore and ₹50,000 crore in exports by 2029. The sixth‑generation fighter collaboration with France would not only strengthen India’s air combat capabilities but also enhance its standing as a global defence exporter and industrial power.





Strategically, India’s choice of France as a partner reflects a preference for working with a single reliable nation rather than a consortium prone to internal disputes. This partnership could provide India with greater influence over design requirements and technology transfer arrangements, ensuring that its specific operational needs are met. It also aligns with India’s broader Indo‑Pacific strategy, where France is an important player with territories and interests.





The outcome of these discussions remains to be finalised, but the potential is immense. If successful, the India‑France sixth‑generation fighter jet program would represent a transformative leap for India’s air force, industry and strategic posture.





It would signal India’s arrival as a serious contender in the race for next‑generation air power, alongside the United States, China and Russia.





Agencies







