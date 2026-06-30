



US Senator Steve Daines has declared that India, in partnership with the United States, is the only nation capable of matching the scale and scope of China’s innovation ecosystem, stressing that this bilateral equation is not only critical for the two democracies but also for the wider global community.





He made these remarks at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Leadership Summit in Washington, where he was honoured with the USISPF Public Service Award for his contribution to strengthening ties between the two nations. Senator Mark Warner was also selected for the award but could not attend in person.





In his conversation with FedEx President and CEO Raj Subramaniam, Daines emphasised that the US-India relationship is of global importance. He urged Washington to adopt a more strategic approach in recognising India’s role as a counterbalance to China’s geopolitical challenge.





He described India as a “high-trust counterpoint” in contrast to China, illustrating his personal stance by noting that he avoids carrying his phone when travelling to Beijing, but keeps it with him when visiting Delhi or other parts of India.





The Senator acknowledged that while the United States cannot completely disengage from China, it must focus on de-risking its operations and simultaneously building dependable alliances. He argued that the combined talent pool of India and the United States provides the necessary scale to compete globally, affirming that India working with America is the only viable way to match China’s innovation network.





Daines, who has travelled extensively across Asia, highlighted the importance of direct personal diplomacy in shaping effective foreign policy. He stressed that mutual trust forms the foundation of the India-US partnership. He also criticised Washington for failing to develop a clear roadmap on which alliances should be reinforced to counterbalance China, despite frequent discussions about the challenge.





USISPF Chairman John Chambers introduced Daines by praising his ability to build long-term relationships and work across political divides. Chambers recalled Daines’ visit to New Delhi, where he successfully cultivated trust with Indian leadership and American officials, including Ambassadors Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Eric Garcetti.





Subramaniam congratulated Daines on his award and highlighted his diverse professional background as a chemical engineer, corporate executive at Procter & Gamble, entrepreneur and legislator.





Reflecting on his early career in China during the 1990s, Daines noted how the country’s economy grew from around USD 500 billion to more than USD 20 trillion today, shaping his perspective on Asia’s economic trajectory.





He also referenced his diplomatic missions in Central Asia and the South Caucasus, including efforts to support peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, asserting that American global leadership remains vital because “freedom works.”





Daines announced his upcoming departure from the Senate but confirmed his intention to remain engaged in international affairs and in advancing India-US relations, likely through private sector involvement.





He expressed his passion for global issues and particularly for developments in India. On a personal note, he shared that an Indian physician had saved his father’s life during cancer treatment, underscoring the immense contribution of the Indian-American diaspora to US society.





The USISPF Public Service Award, designed to honour public figures who actively strengthen the India-US corridor, highlighted Daines’ ongoing efforts to elevate strategic cooperation with India.





His recognition comes at a time when Washington is recalibrating its global supply chains, technological competition and long-term posture towards China, with India increasingly seen as the indispensable counterbalance.





ANI







