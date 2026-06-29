



Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 135th episode of his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program spotlighted three major indigenous defence milestones achieved in June.





He emphasised that these achievements strengthen India’s security and self-reliance while advancing the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.





He highlighted the maiden flight of the first C-295 military transport aircraft assembled in India. This program, valued at ₹21,935 crore, involves the procurement of 56 aircraft for the Indian Air Force, with 40 assembled in Vadodara by TATA Advanced Systems in partnership with Airbus.





The C-295 replaces the ageing Avro-748 fleet and creates a vast domestic supply chain, sourcing thousands of parts locally and boosting MSMEs. The program has also expanded to include variants for maritime reconnaissance and multi-mission roles for the Navy and Coast Guard, embedding aerospace manufacturing deeper into India’s industrial ecosystem.





Modi also referred to the commissioning of three new indigenous warships – INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak, and INS Agray – into the Indian Navy. INS Sanshodhak, a survey vessel, enhances hydrographic mapping capabilities. INS Agray, a shallow-water anti-submarine craft, strengthens coastal and sea lane security. INS Dunagiri, a stealth frigate, provides multi-domain combat capability.





All three were designed and built in India, reflecting advances in indigenous shipbuilding. Together, they represent a networked maritime force structure where surveillance, underwater awareness, and combat operations are integrated for greater effectiveness.





The Prime Minister further praised the Defence Research and Development Organisation for successfully testing the Long-Range Land-Attack Cruise Missile on 15 June from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island.





With a range of 1,000–1,500 km, terrain-hugging flight, and development entirely through Indian laboratories and industry partners, the missile is positioned as a deep-strike successor to the Nirbhay platform. It enhances India’s strategic strike options, capable of evading radar and engaging high-value targets at long distances, reinforcing deterrence and self-reliance in precision weaponry.





He underlined that these achievements span air, sea, and missile domains, reflecting a multi-pronged strategy to strengthen deterrence and operational flexibility. By building complex platforms domestically, India reduces vulnerability to supply chain disruptions and foreign policy shifts.





These successes also signal to partners and adversaries alike that India’s defence industrial base is maturing, enabling it to support domestic needs and potential exports. Gulf nations have already shown interest in Indian systems such as BrahMos and Akashteer, suggesting future export opportunities.





Modi stressed that these advances not only bolster national security but also create jobs and expand domestic aerospace and naval manufacturing ecosystems. They tie directly into the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which seeks to reduce reliance on foreign defence suppliers and strengthen indigenous capabilities.





Looking ahead, if current momentum continues, India could expand indigenous production into more advanced aircraft, next-generation naval platforms, and hypersonic or AI-enabled weapons.





One scenario sees increased defence exports to partners such as the UAE, leveraging proven systems for strategic and economic gains.





Alternatively, challenges such as technology gaps, budget constraints, or geopolitical pressures could slow progress, making sustained investment, research and development, and international collaboration critical to maintaining trajectory.





These milestones, achieved in June, were described by Modi as making India “increasingly secure and self-reliant.” He concluded by noting that from the seas to the skies, India is steadily advancing towards a future where its defence requirements are met through indigenous design, development, and manufacturing.





Agencies







