



Indian Ambassador to the United States Vinay Mohan Kwatra delivered a powerful address at the IX USISPF Leadership Summit 2026 in Washington DC, where he declared that India’s rapid economic transformation and systemic stability have elevated the nation far beyond a regional player, making it “an indispensable anchor of the global order.”





His remarks were directed at global policymakers and industry leaders, outlining New Delhi’s ambitious macroeconomic trajectory.





Ambassador Kwatra detailed a structured path designed to propel India into a $25 to $30 trillion economic powerhouse by 2047. He explained that this trajectory is underpinned by democratic resilience and India’s unique ability to navigate complex global disruptions. He emphasised that India’s expanding global footprint is not accidental but the result of three fundamental pillars working in tandem.





He identified these pillars as India’s focus on economic growth and national prosperity, the global disruptions that present both challenges and opportunities, and the transformative measures within India itself.





These measures have already catapulted India into a $4.3 trillion economy, with projections to reach $7 trillion by the end of this decade, $14 trillion by the mid-2030s, and ultimately $25 to $30 trillion by 2047.





Kwatra stressed that this intrinsic domestic strength directly influences how India builds international alliances, creating a predictable and low-risk environment for global businesses.





He explained that India’s democratic values underpin its ability to form strong, trusted, and reliable partnerships worldwide, making it a unique enabler in the international system.





Responding to traditional foreign policy rhetoric that often describes India as a “bridge” between East and West or North and South, Kwatra reframed the narrative. He asserted that Prime Minister Modi’s India is not merely a bridge but an indispensable anchor of global order, economic growth, stability, trust, and reliability. This, he argued, reflects India’s institutional weight in the evolving global landscape.





He also referred to India’s diplomatic engagements, noting that recent visits and initiatives fit into this broader framework of India’s rising global role. On the upcoming G20 Summit 2026 in Miami, Florida, Kwatra highlighted India’s achievements during its G20 Presidency. He recalled that India had achieved a unique consensus during its presidency, something not possible in previous summits.





Looking ahead, Kwatra expressed confidence in working closely with the United States and other G20 partners to ensure successful outcomes at the December summit. He underscored that India’s ability to build consensus and foster cooperation is a testament to its growing influence and indispensable role in shaping global governance.





India’s rise, as outlined by Kwatra, is therefore not only about economic numbers but about systemic stability, democratic resilience, and the ability to anchor global order in times of disruption. His remarks reinforced the perception of India as a nation whose trajectory is reshaping the global economic and diplomatic landscape.





ANI







