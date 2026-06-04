



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodriguez held extensive discussions in New Delhi on Thursday, focusing on expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.





The meeting was part of Rodriguez’s ongoing five-day working visit to India, which began on 3 June and will conclude on 7 June.





The leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations and identified energy, trade, investment, healthcare, and the automobile industry as priority areas for collaboration. Both sides also reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing the interests of the Global South, underlining the importance of South-South cooperation in shaping a more equitable international order.





The Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared details of the meeting in a post on X, noting that Prime Minister Modi and Acting President Rodriguez explored new avenues of cooperation in key sectors.





The leaders also exchanged views on global and regional issues of mutual interest, reflecting the strategic importance of the partnership between India and Venezuela. The discussions highlighted the potential for strengthening energy security, with Venezuela already emerging as a major supplier of crude oil to India, and the scope for expanding trade and investment ties.





Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Rodriguez and reaffirmed India’s commitment to enhancing ties with Venezuela. In his post on X, Jaishankar expressed appreciation for Rodriguez’s longstanding dedication to the India-Venezuela relationship, noting that her meeting with Prime Minister Modi would further consolidate cooperation between the two nations.





He emphasised the continuity of engagement, given Rodriguez’s multiple previous visits to India in different capacities, including as Foreign Minister and Vice President.





Rodriguez’s current visit is accompanied by a high-level Venezuelan delegation comprising ministers responsible for foreign affairs, economy and finance, science and technology, communication and information, and transportation.





This reflects the comprehensive nature of the bilateral agenda, which spans energy, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, renewable energy, and industrial collaboration. The delegation is expected to undertake site visits to Indian facilities in the energy, pharmaceutical, and automotive sectors to better understand capabilities and identify new opportunities for joint ventures.





The Ministry of External Affairs had earlier welcomed Rodriguez’s arrival in New Delhi, describing the visit as an opportunity to strengthen cooperation and build on the momentum in the bilateral partnership.





The MEA noted that the visit was originally scheduled around the International Big Cat Alliance Summit on 1 June, which was later deferred, leading to the restructured working visit. The Indian government underscored that the engagements during this period would deepen ties and enhance collaboration across diverse sectors.





India and Venezuela share traditionally warm relations rooted in cooperation in the energy sector and a shared commitment to the Global South. Bilateral trade between the two countries stood at USD 678.94 million in FY 2025-26, with Venezuela becoming India’s third-largest supplier of crude oil in May 2026.





Existing partnerships include ONGC Videsh Limited’s joint venture with Corporacion Venezolana del Petroleo, alongside growing cooperation in pharmaceuticals, AYUSH, digital solutions, and cultural exchanges.





The current visit is expected to reinforce these partnerships and open new avenues for collaboration in healthcare, transportation, and renewable energy.





The discussions between Prime Minister Modi and Acting President Rodriguez thus mark a significant step in consolidating India-Venezuela relations.





By reaffirming their commitment to the Global South and identifying new areas of cooperation, both nations have signalled their intent to strengthen strategic ties and contribute to a more balanced global economic and political framework.





ANI







